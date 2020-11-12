Couple charged with murder of 11-year-old daughter

- Advertisement -

A couple accused of causing the death of an 11-year-old girl were charged today (12 Nov) with murder with common intention. The accused persons are both 26.

The police said in a press statement that it was alerted to the unnatural death of the girl on Tuesday (10 Nov) at about 1.20pm. The girl was unconscious when conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance earlier the same day at about 11am and was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

Through follow-up investigations, the Police arrested the couple who are believed to be involved in the young girl’s death. The police revealed: “The 26-year-old woman is the biological mother of the deceased, while the 26-year-old man is the deceased’s stepfather.”

The couple could face the death penalty if they are found guilty of murder with common intention.

