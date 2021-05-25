Constance Wu’s baby girl has a ‘Mongolian spot’

- Advertisement -

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu loves everything about her daughter. The star gushed about her baby girl’s “blue butt” during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Wu said, “I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She’s the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt.”

“Yes, her butt is the colour blue,” Wu added. “There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before. But it’s called a Mongolian spot.”

“Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian,” Wu said. “And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.” The “Mongolian spot” is medically known as congenital melanocytosis, and it’s a birthmark that a child gets at birth or soon after, according to Buzzfeed.

“I just think it’s a very special thing,” Wu continued. “And it’s not something she gets to show off while she’s walking down the street.”

“Not that she’s walking yet. But I thought I would just tell you about her little blue butt. It’s very special.”

The baby’s daddy, Ryan Kattner, also loves their daughter’s “blue butt”. Wu said that he was inspired to write a song about it for his band, Man Man. Wu said that Kattner actually wrote a song about the baby’s blue butt and it will be out in his next album.

Born on March 22, 1982, Constance Wu is an American actress. She starred as Jessica Huang in the ABC television comedy Fresh Off the Boat (2015–2020), which was her breakthrough role. She has been nominated for two TCA Awards and four Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Fresh Off the Boat.

In films, Wu was further lauded for her role as Rachel Chu in the 2018 romantic comedy-drama film Crazy Rich Asians, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, among others. She became the first Asian woman in over 40 years to be nominated for the former category, and the fourth ever female Asian nominee. In 2019, she starred in the crime drama film Hustlers.

In 2017, Wu was included on the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

