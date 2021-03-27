Confessions of a Singaporean hostess: Getting paid to drink with men for work

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Financial consultant by day and nightclub hostess by night, 22-year-old Tiffany lives two lives.

For four hours every evening, this insurance salesperson gets handsomely paid to unwind, play dice and drink with men.

Hostess clubs or bars are not uncommon in Singapore. They are a big part of the local entertainment and night culture. Hostesses are often used as an ice-breaker during business meetings. Girls like Tiffany sit next to the gentlemen, chat with them, pour and refill drinks as well as drink themselves.

Having found out about this job by chance when she was contacted on Telegram, Tiffany makes what most would consider quite a bit for a part-time gig.

- Advertisement -

Many people might think these hostess bars or clubs are similar to strip clubs in the West; however, there is no nudity, prostitution, or sexual acts taking place in the establishment.

One benefit of the job is that hostesses who are attentive can be rewarded by good and loyal customers.

However, as with any job, being a hostess does run the risk of meeting with customers who want more than just the company of a pretty young woman.

Tiffany seems to love being a hostess and even describes it as getting paid to hang out and drink with friends. But she does have another life: Her day job as a financial consultant.

While the two jobs seem worlds apart, one would be surprised how her day job serves as a platform for her night job.

Tiffany comes from a conservative Asian family. While she tells TISG that her mother does not seem to disapprove of her job, it is still something she has kept hidden from her father.

A large chunk of hostess club earnings come from drinks—and not just those of the customers. Most of the time, the customer will pay for the hostess to drink as well. Seemingly fun and safe, this job of partying and fun does have a much darker side. We find that Tiffany is as tough as they get. To her, this is just a job, and while she may seem to have a soft exterior, being in this line, she has learnt to protect herself too.

Though she says she has fun as a bar hostess, Tiffany says that she still hopes to leave this life one day. She talks about her hopes and dreams of a life outside hostess bars and clubs. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg