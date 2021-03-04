Compounded woes: DJ Tenashar now on trial for 9 charges, including drug-related offences

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Ms Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, better known as DJ Tenashar, claimed trial to nine charges on Wednesday (March 3.)

Several of the charges are drug-related.

Ms Long, 35, stands accused of six counts of failing to report for a urine test to detect drug use after her release and one count of leaving Singapore without a supervisory officer’s approval. Her two other charges involve having illegally recorded a video in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) office at Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters, on separate occasions.

In 2019, Ms Long was sentenced to 18 months’ jail for offences including drug consumption.

The celebrity DJ, former Playboy Thailand and FHM Singapore cover model is currently on remand.

The New Paper reports that she did not have legal representation in court.

Ms Long also still faces 10 other pending charges that will be addressed later.

This most recent round of charges is from the time when she was serving a remission order after having been released in 2019.

Under the terms of the remission order, Ms Long needed to obey the law and not get into further trouble from May 29 to Nov 25 in 2019.

However, without obtaining formal approval, she reportedly left the country on July 4, 2019.

And later that month, on July 16, she is said to have used the camera on her laptop to record a video in a CNB office at Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters.

She reportedly did it while standing in the corridor of the building’s second-floor office, at around 6.36 pm.

Two minutes later, she recorded yet another video.

She also allegedly failed to appear for her scheduled urine drug tests at the headquarters between July 22 and Sept 16, 2019. For each count of this offence alone, she could be fined as much as $10,000 or jailed for as long as four years.

Once on top of the world

It’s been quite the roller coaster ride for Ms Tenashar, who was once one of the world’s top 100 DJs, according to DJ Magazine.

She began her career in 2009, and attained fame as the DJ at Avalon in Marina Bay Sands. Ms Tenashar, whose unabashed sexuality is part of her image and brand, also appeared on the cover of FHM in both Singapore and Malaysia in 2012.

In 2013, she made the cover of the Thai version of Playboy.

However, she was arrested in 2015 when the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) discovered that she was in possession of a product that contained psilocin. A further search in her residence turned up an Erimin 5 tablet, which contains nimetazepam, also a controlled substance in Singapore.

Since she was going abroad for performances, Ms Tenashar was granted bail.

But she failed to return to Singapore and report back to the CNB, only coming back after her passport expired in 2018.

Ms Tenashar, who could have gone to jail for 10 years, was given an 18-month sentence. Her lawyer then said in court that she was of good character and that she would join the fight against drugs after her release.

