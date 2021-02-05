Complaints on social media can prompt authorities to take action

- Advertisement -

Singapore – “A formal written complaint is all that is needed for an investigation to proceed,” said Facebook page ROADS.sg, noting social media complaints weren’t ineffective.

On Thursday (Feb 4), ROADS.sg uploaded an update to a complaint filed against a driver whose engine went “boom, boom, boom at 5 every morning,” disturbing nearby residents.

The incident of the loud engine revving at a multi-storey carpark at Block 161A Meiling Street every morning was highlighted in the media on Jan 27. The altercation between the driver and an individual asking him to be more considerate of nearby residents went viral online.

The SG Road Vigilante Facebook page reported on Feb 2 that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had acted on the complaint. The LTA noted they had received the concerned individual’s email on Jan 27.

- Advertisement -

“We wish to share that our enforcement officers have located the said vehicle; SGU9799B and enforcement action has been taken for exhaust-related offence. It will be subjected to an inspection in due course,” said the LTA.

“Why you all complain posting in social media is of no use?” asked ROADS.sg, referring to the LTA’s response. “Here is proof that authorities will take action if there is a need for it. A formal written complaint is all that is needed for an investigation to proceed.”

The post also mentioned the incident of potholes being highlighted on social media last month as a result of the rainy period. “Immediately, mainstream news picked it up, and 90 per cent of the road potholes were patched up in less than 30 days,” wrote ROADS.sg.

“Our job is to highlight happenings related to road issues only,” it added. “We champion road safety, promote courtesy, encourage kindness and seek patience from all road users on our shared roads.”/TISG

Catch up on the news regarding the potholes and revving engine below.

Online community highlights potholes in Singapore

Man complains about motorist revving car engine in carpark every morning at 5 am

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: