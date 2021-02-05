Home News In the Hood Complaints on social media can prompt authorities to take action

Complaints on social media can prompt authorities to take action

Authorities act on the case of the driver whose engine went 'boom, boom' at 5 am every day

Photo: FB screengrab/Notti Daan and SGRV ADMIN

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – “A formal written complaint is all that is needed for an investigation to proceed,” said Facebook page ROADS.sg, noting social media complaints weren’t ineffective.

On Thursday (Feb 4), ROADS.sg uploaded an update to a complaint filed against a driver whose engine went “boom, boom, boom at 5 every morning,” disturbing nearby residents.

The incident of the loud engine revving at a multi-storey carpark at Block 161A Meiling Street every morning was highlighted in the media on Jan 27. The altercation between the driver and an individual asking him to be more considerate of nearby residents went viral online.

The SG Road Vigilante Facebook page reported on Feb 2 that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had acted on the complaint. The LTA noted they had received the concerned individual’s email on Jan 27.

- Advertisement -

“We wish to share that our enforcement officers have located the said vehicle; SGU9799B and enforcement action has been taken for exhaust-related offence. It will be subjected to an inspection in due course,” said the LTA.

Photo: FB screengrab/SGRV ADMIN

“Why you all complain posting in social media is of no use?” asked ROADS.sg, referring to the LTA’s response. “Here is proof that authorities will take action if there is a need for it. A formal written complaint is all that is needed for an investigation to proceed.”

The post also mentioned the incident of potholes being highlighted on social media last month as a result of the rainy period. “Immediately, mainstream news picked it up, and 90 per cent of the road potholes were patched up in less than 30 days,” wrote ROADS.sg.

“Our job is to highlight happenings related to road issues only,” it added. “We champion road safety, promote courtesy, encourage kindness and seek patience from all road users on our shared roads.”/TISG

Catch up on the news regarding the potholes and revving engine below.

Online community highlights potholes in Singapore

Online community highlights potholes in Singapore

Man complains about motorist revving car engine in carpark every morning at 5 am

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Govt is considering all suggestions for use of Dover forest, extends feedback exercise

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has said that the Government is studying all public feedback in detail and welcomed more Singaporeans to give their views and input, after receiving several questions on the Government's development plans for green spaces like the...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asks if she should leave her “ugly” boyfriend because her ideal guy is at least 180 cm tall and earns $10k/month

A netizen about to tie the knot with her boyfriend she considers “ugly” asks others for advice on whether she should marry someone she is not physically attracted to. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook...
View Post
Featured News

Passenger wearing face mask under niqab told by bus captain to place mask outside

Singapore – A concerned individual took to social media to share an encounter with a bus captain who allegedly told her to wear her face mask outside her niqab. On Saturday (Jan 30), Maizura As'ari posted on Facebook regarding her experience that...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore