Compassvale blessed with wonderful neighbours, kampung spirit: MP Raeesah Khan

Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan took to social media after a round of house visits last week in her Compassvale division of Sengkang GRC.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 22), Ms Khan said WP politicians visited three blocks there. “One of the blocks in particular was special. Every other resident we visited spoke about how they were blessed with wonderful neighbours,” she wrote.

She added: “One of the elderly residents shared about how the young people on her floor always checked in on her and made sure she was ok. It’s nice to see the kampung spirit alive”.

Ms Khan added that she and her team heard concerns about pigeons and wild dogs roaming the area and gave the assurance that they were working closely with the town council and NParks to solve the respective issues.

She also invited residents who had any issues to her Meet-The-People Session (MPS) on Wednesday (Sept 23) at Block 260D, Sengkang E Way, from 7.30 to 9.30 pm.

Ms Khan is the WP MP looking after the Compassvale ward in the Sengkang Group Representation Constituency. /TISG