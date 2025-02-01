SINGAPORE: Singapore-based transport giant ComfortDelGro (CD) has secured a significant overseas rail contract in Copenhagen, a move projected to enhance its earnings, according to a report by UOB KayHian.

The Copenhagen rail contract, estimated to be worth approximately €1.5 billion, is expected to yield operating margins of 8%. While CD’s stake in the project is reportedly below 50%, analysts estimate it at 45%.

Based on this assumption and a 12-year straight-line depreciation, UOB KayHian projects an annual operating profit increase of €5 million to €6 million (S$7 million to S$8 million) for CD.

CD’s public transport division is set to benefit from rising rail ridership and ongoing bus contract renewals in the UK, particularly in Q4 2024. The firm’s domestic rail ridership saw a 1.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase as of 24 December 2024, spurred by the return-to-office trend.

With higher domestic rail ridership, UOB KayHian expects the ongoing upward momentum to support revenue growth for CD’s public transport segment in Q4 2024. Additionally, the 6% fare hike implemented in late December 2024 is expected to boost profitability for CD’s public transport segment in Q1 2025.

CD’s taxi business is also expected to see strong performance, thanks to contributions from A2B, which the company acquired in March 2024. However, UOB KayHian cautioned that increased competition from Geo Lah and Trans-cab Services in Singapore could put downward pressure on CD’s online booking volumes and taxi commission earnings.

Despite competitive pressures, UOB KayHian remains optimistic about CD’s financial outlook, citing strong earnings growth and an attractive 2025 dividend yield of 5.9%. The brokerage maintains a BUY rating on CD, with a target price of S$1.77.