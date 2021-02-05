CNY Toto draw jackpot prize of S$5M attracts long lines of punters

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Punters are queueing up at Singapore Pools outlets across the island in hopes of winning the jackpot prize of S$5 million.

With tickets available for the annual Toto Reunion Draw since Monday (Feb 1), Singapore Pools outlets are attracting long lines of punters, reported straitstimes.com.

Outlets across Singapore have extended their operating hours to 9 pm up until the grand draw, which will be held on Friday (Feb 5) at 9:30 pm.

Keeping in line with Covid-19 safe management measures, Singapore Pools has deployed additional staff during this period, said a spokesman to The Straits Times. “The health and safety of our customers, employees and the public remain our top priority,” said the representative.

Many of the punters observed safe distancing and stood behind floor markers. They did not linger on the premises and were able to log their bets within five to 15 minutes, the report noted.

Those interviewed said they were not worried about their safety as they felt adequate safety measures were in place.

Toto fever was rife last month, too, when Facebook user EngYeow Goh showed people queueing for S$8.6 million in prize money on Jan 4. He posted a photo of people queueing at the Ubi Singapore Pools outlet. There were queues for three days in a row, he wrote.

Photo: FB screengrab/EngYeow Goh”Yesterday, even as it rained incessantly during the day, the queue stretched past the shops into the open car park,” he added. “Today is no different. Two separate long queues form outside the outlet’s two booths. I estimate that there must be at least 100 people in the queue.”/TISG

