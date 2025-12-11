// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Telegram screengrab
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Chow chow found by migrant worker after 2 days’ search

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: After a search for a missing fur kid was joined by many Singaporeans, a male chow chow named Kiko was finally found.

Matthew Teh and his family were in Vietnam on Dec 7 when they learned from Woofworks, where five-year-old Kiko was staying while his family was away, that Chow Chow went missing.

Alarmed by hearing this, they cut their trip short by three days and returned to Singapore the following day, and starting the search by Dec 8.

Mr Teh quickly created a Telegram group named “Search for Kiko”, which soon grew to hundreds of members. Last seen near the CTE at 6 Mar Thoma Road, Kiko touched the hearts of countless Singaporeans. Many rushed over after work, while others drove around the area late into the night, all determined to bring the missing chow chow home.

 

 

d46e329a b161 4cd2 a02c 50782bd2e553
Telegram

On December 9, Mr Teh put up a poster that said there would be a S$5000 reward for whoever found the missing chow chow.

See also  HDB windows design: Urgent improvement needed as 43 cases of fallen windows reported

That very afternoon, Kiko was found. An update on the group chat simply read, “WE FOUND KIKO,” which was greeted with great joy and excitement by many of the group’s members.

 

3993d81c 4152 4256 b189 2539adf9eea9
Telegram

f36e359a e1fc 4192 a5c8 92de8e80bc6f

In further updates, it said that Kiko had been found in the drain at 8 Mar Thoma Road, and a short video clip showed him walking along the drain.

Group members, however, were told to steer clear, as they might end up frightening Kiko, and Mr Teh was already on his way to the location, bringing durian, which his family said was his favourite food.

A photo of the migrant worker who had found the fur kid was also posted on the chat. He had been putting posters up when he saw Kiko.

“THAT GUY IS A HERO!!!!!” one group member wrote, while others rejoiced that he would be rewarded for his efforts.

Sometime afterward, the moderators of the group appropriately changed it to “KIKO IS FOUND.”

See also  Man Arrested for Driving Motorbike into Changi T2 Arrival Hall

“Hello all, we are deeply grateful for everyone’s help. It is insane we were able to reach so many people and everyone was so willing to help. We wouldn’t have done it without you all. We are sending him to the vet now and we will give you guys updates. As of now, Kiko has eaten a bit of durian and drank lots of water,” an update from the family read. /TISG

Read also: ‘We cannot accept the negligence’—Pet owner and grooming salon argue over an accident that made a dog lose an eye

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

From 10 customers to 100: How Ok Chicken Rice’s owner revived a quiet Toa Payoh coffee shop

SINGAPORE: When Mr Daniel Tan, the owner of Ok...

‘You should leave!’ — SG fresh grad gets a shocking email from her boss within 30 minutes after she recommended how the ‘company could...

SINGAPORE: In her TikTok clip, a Singaporean woman, RachL @reichurachl,...

Toa Payoh four-room HDB flat sold for record S$1.32M

SINGAPORE: A four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Nvidia calls report of China’s DeepSeek using banned Blackwell chips ‘far-fetched’

On Wednesday, US chipmaker Nvidia said a report claiming...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //