Choi Ji Woo's husband accused of cheating

He is accused of seeing another woman

Choi Ji Woo's husband is rumoured to be cheating on her. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Seoul — YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute has accused actress ’s of cheating. Choi Ji Woo has kept quiet about her husband’s exact identity ever since their marriage in March 2018, but Garo Sero Institue recently disclosed information on him and published photos of him. It was previously reported that Garo Sero Institute’s Kim Yong Ho of Garo claimed that the actress’ husband had changed his name and his business. Choi Ji Woo’s label, YG Entertainment, then issued an official response, reported Allkpop.

Choi Ji Woo kept the identity of her husband a secret. Picture: Instagram

 

Kim Yong Ho is also claiming Choi Ji Woo’s husband has been cheating on her. He stated, “Choi Ji Woo did everything for her husband, but today, we received shocking information and photo evidence. Choi Ji Woo’s husband took the BMW his wife bought him and which is under his wife’s name to a motel. In the car was another woman who was not his wife. I have the photos of that… Choi Ji Woo probably still doesn’t know this.”

It was also reported previously by Garo Sero Institute that actress Jun Ji Hyun’s husband wanted a divorce, but this was denied by him.

Born on June 11, 1975 Choi Ji Woo is a South Korean actress. Considered one of South Korea’s most beautiful women, she has received critical acclaim for her work in a wide range of melodramas, most notably Beautiful Days (2001), Winter Sonata (2002), Stairway to Heaven (2003), The Suspicious Housekeeper (2013) and Temptation (2014), as well as the romantic comedy series Twenty Again (2015) and Woman with a Suitcase (2016).

Choi Mi-hyang was discovered when she won a talent audition organised by MBC in 1994. She made her acting debut in the drama series War and Love in 1995. Afterwards, she adopted the stage name Choi Ji Woo.

She was cast in her first major role in the 1996 film The Gate of Destiny, but her limited acting skills resulted in her being replaced during filming. In the next couple of years, Choi continued to star in both TV dramas and films, including The Hole (the original version of Hollywood thriller Hush), as well as the romantic comedies First Kiss with Ahn Jae-wook and The Romantic President with Ahn Sung-ki./TISGFollow us on Social Media

