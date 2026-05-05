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Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Singapore News
1 min.Read

Chinese man charged after inserting tissue into ATM

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Chinese national has been charged in court after allegedly causing a string of automated teller machine (ATM) malfunctions across multiple locations by inserting tissue paper into card readers.

In a statement issued on May 1, police said the man is believed to be linked to several cases of mischief that disrupted essential banking services over a three-day period.

Authorities were first alerted between April 27 and April 29 after a bank reported repeated ATM disruptions. The police did not disclose the identity of the bank involved.

Investigations, including a review of CCTV footage, revealed that the man had allegedly placed tissue paper beneath his bank card before inserting both into the ATM’s card slot. When the card was withdrawn, the tissue would remain lodged inside the reader, interfering with the machine’s operation.

The reported incidents affected ATMs in several areas, including Battery Road, Chinatown, Tanjong Katong, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Marina Bay and Paya Lebar. Police said the affected machines required repairs following the incidents.

The suspect was arrested on April 30 and faces charges of mischief resulting in the disruption of key services. If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

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