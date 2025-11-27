// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 27, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Drone in the sky (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
1 min.Read

China unveils ultra-cheap long-range “suicide drone,” raising global military interest

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

China revealed a novel ambling weaponry that could alter how combat will be conducted in the future — and unexpectedly, it’s not due to some ultramodern know-how. Rather, the Feilong-300D is prominent because of its being simple, efficient, and outrageously inexpensive price tag.

Built by state-owned defence company Norinco, the drone made its first public appearance at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, where one detail immediately grabbed attention: its US$10,000 price tag.

What’s astonishing isn’t just the low cost — it’s what the drone can actually do. According to recent defence reports, the Feilong-300D offers a strike range comparable to that of cruise missiles, but at a tiny fraction of the price. It’s already turning heads internationally, with the UAE reportedly looking into a possible purchase.

Its affordability comes down to straightforward engineering. Rather than relying on a complex turbine engine, the Feilong-300D runs on a simple gasoline-powered piston engine — the kind of tech that’s reliable, cheap, and easy to maintain. Its plain delta-wing design keeps manufacturing uncomplicated and lets the drone run on common fuel. Norinco’s strategy is clear: make a drone that’s easy to mass-produce and isn’t too costly to lose in combat.

See also  Hong Kong students lash out at Singaporean professor with acts of vandalism

Yet despite its bare-bones design, the drone’s performance is no joke. It can fly up to 1,000 kilometres, putting it in the same league as many cruise missiles that cost hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of dollars.

Like other loitering munitions, the Feilong-300D can scout an area or dive in for a kamikaze-style strike. That dual capability could appeal to militaries hunting for affordable long-range surveillance and attack tools. For smaller nations or those with tight defence budgets, it offers a chance to acquire long-distance strike abilities usually reserved for wealthier powers.

There’s also a bigger strategic implication. Low-cost systems like the Feilong-300D can be launched in swarms to overwhelm enemy air defences, forcing them to use expensive interceptors just to fend off drones that cost as little as a used car.

As drone warfare evolves at breakneck speed, the Feilong-300D highlights a new, uneasy reality: the future of conflict may be shaped not only by smarter weapons, but by cheaper ones designed to shift the economics of war itself.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘Not caused by ChatGPT’: OpenAI says chatbot urged California teen to seek help over 100 times

OpenAI defended itself in a lawsuit that accused ChatGPT...

Pasir Ris executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.25M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Yet another emergency call outage hits Singtel’s Optus as vandals cut fibre

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: Australian telco Optus has reported yet another...

More than 20 former Gong Cha Singapore staff now working at new bubble tea brand Cai Ca

SINGAPORE: More than 20 full-time staff who previously worked...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //