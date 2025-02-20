CHINA: A company in southern China ignited public outrage, implementing a controversial policy that restricts employees to specific bathroom breaks, claiming it aligns with ancient Chinese medicine principles.

A policy rooted in tradition or control?

According to the latest South China Morning Post report, Three Brothers Machine Manufacturing Company, located in Foshan, Guangdong province, introduced the “Toilet Usage Management Rule” on February 11. The company asserted that the regulation would help maintain workplace order, enhance efficiency, and foster better employee attitudes. The policy drew heavy criticism for appearing to prioritise corporate control over the basic well-being of workers.

Citing the ancient medical text Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon (Huang Di Nei Jing), the company claimed the policy was designed to improve employee health. Dating back over 2,000 years, this foundational document in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) outlines principles still followed by practitioners today, such as the importance of routine and bodily balance. However, many questioned whether the policy truly aligned with the holistic ideals outlined in the text.

Strict guidelines and backlash

Under the new policy, employees could use the bathroom only during designated time slots, including early morning, mid-morning, afternoon, and a brief window in the evening. For those working overtime, the rule allowed bathroom use only after 9 pm. Any urgent bathroom needs during restricted times were capped at two minutes, with fines for violations reaching 100 yuan. Workers with medical conditions requiring bathroom access during restricted periods could apply for exceptions, though this came with a financial penalty.

The rule was slated for a trial period until the end of February, with full implementation set for March 1. However, the company’s surveillance system, set to monitor compliance, and the harsh nature of the rule sparked outrage online and from employees, many of whom felt it represented an authoritarian approach to management.

Legal concerns and employee advocacy

Legal experts raised alarms over the potential violation of labor laws. Chen Shixing, a lawyer from Guangdong Yiyue Law Firm, argued that the policy jeopardises workers’ health and infringes on their rights. According to labour laws, any change to working conditions, including rest periods, must be agreed upon by employees or their representatives through formal discussions. Chen emphasised that employees were within their rights to contest any policy that threatened their well-being.

The public outcry was swift, with many calling the policy “unscrupulous” and pointing out that the Huang Di Nei Jing itself advocates for ample rest, contradicting the company’s demands.

The company was forced to relent. By February 13, Three Brothers Machine Manufacturing Company had scrapped the rule, acknowledging the overwhelming opposition from employees and the broader public.

This incident highlights an ongoing debate about the balance between workplace efficiency and employee well-being in the modern business world.