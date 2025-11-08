China and Brazil forge green power bloc to challenge Western climate dominance

BEIJING: In a move that could reshape how countries cooperate on climate action, China is set to join a Brazil-led coalition aimed at linking carbon markets across major economies — one of the most ambitious environmental initiatives expected to be announced at COP30 in Belém this Friday.

The group, known as the Open Coalition for the Integration of Carbon Markets, is being spearheaded by Brazil’s Ministry of Finance. Its goal is to align standards and make it easier for countries to trade carbon credits, a key step toward building a more unified and transparent global carbon market. The plan is also a central pillar of Brazil’s Ecological Transformation Plan, which ties together economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

The coalition has already drawn interest from an unusually broad lineup of participants — including the European Union, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Armenia, and Zambia, alongside China.

Officials describe the project as a voluntary partnership among nations that already have, or are developing, carbon pricing systems. By connecting those systems, members hope to increase market liquidity and transparency, making it easier to meet their Paris Agreement goals. “If it manages to bring together Brazil, the European Union, and China, it may encourage others to join,” said Rafael Dubeux, Brazil’s Deputy Executive Finance Secretary.

Under the proposal, participating countries would commit to shared emissions limits that tighten over time. The more affluent countries will be facing more stringent caps, while emerging/developing nations will have more elasticity and will get financial backing via a revenue-reutilising mechanism. Part of the funds raised through carbon trading would be reinvested in climate adaptation and clean energy projects, linking economic progress directly to environmental protection.

For Brazil, the effort underscores its ambition to act as a bridge between developed and developing nations. The country’s recently launched Brazilian Emissions Trading System (SBCE) — which legally regulates domestic carbon pricing — will serve as a testing ground for the broader integration effort.

Today, there are more than 40 carbon taxes and 35 emissions trading systems around the world, but they operate largely in isolation. The new coalition could begin to change that by laying the foundation for a coordinated global carbon market — potentially covering economies responsible for nearly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

If the plan succeeds, it could unlock trillions of dollars in future carbon-credit trading and mark a turning point in the world’s attempt to balance climate ambition with economic opportunity.