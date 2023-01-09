Chew Chor Meng opens Thai bistro in former school canteen

SINGAPORE – Chew Chor Meng, 54, a Mediacorp actor and business owner, has recently opened a Thai bistro at Sprout Hub in Henderson Road named View Dee Bistro.

This new food and beverage (F&B) business is an addition to his other food businesses, the mookata chain 888 Mookata, which he co-owns with Love 972 DJ Dennis Chew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafael 周初明 (@chewchormeng)

For View Dee Bistro, Chor Meng partnered up with two of his friends. He shared with 8days.sg that when his partners – the owners of Atmosphere Thai Bistro and Bar – pitched the idea of opening a casual bistro offering Thai comfort food, he immediately agreed to try it.

Located at Sprout Hub, View Dee Bistro is in an open space that was previously a school canteen. The original layout is preserved, and the food stalls are still intact.

Although not air-conditioned, the actor viewed it as ‘special and suitable’ for their desired concept. For Chor Meng, it is like a hidden gem.

Currently, View Dee Bistro occupies 4 out of 8 stalls in the space. The owners wish that they will be able to rent the other stalls to make the place into a Thai food village.

“Anyone who’s interested in opening a shop here is welcome to rent a stall as long as they offer Thai food and the dishes don’t clash,” says the actor.

Speaking of Thai food and dishes, View Dee Bistro has a menu with almost 100 traditional and fusion Thai dishes. Aside from the usuals – phad Thai, green curry chicken, and papaya salad – the bistro also offers grilled meat skewers, pastas, pizzas, desserts, and the like.

Chor Meng stated that the menu has similarities with the Atmosphere Thai Bistro and Bar. However, the mookata won’t be available because the landlord did not allow it.

View Dee Bistro is located at 102 Henderson Rd, S159562. It is open daily with different time slots:

Monday-Thursday: 12nn-11pm

Friday: 12nn-12mn

Saturday: 11:30am-12mn

Sunday: 11:30am-11pm

For more details on the said bistro, visit their Instagram and Facebook.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg