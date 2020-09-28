Chee Soon Juan helps O-Level student with her concerns about CC study facilities

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan has helped a teenager studying for her O-Level examinations, and others like her, get access to more conducive study facilities at the Bukit Batok CC.

Dr Chee, who contested Bukit Batok SMC in the 2016 by-election and in this year’s elections, intends to re-contest in the ward in the next polls. In the meantime, he has been actively walking the ground in Bukit Batok and has launched a grassroots campaign to help its residents.

The SDP chief has also invited residents to write to him at a dedicated email address if they need help with any issue. Dr Chee is so well known for raising issues on behalf of the residents that some of them tag him when they highlight concerns on the Facebook page of the area’s MP, the People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai.

One of those who recently sought Dr Chee’s help was the 16-year-old Secondary 4 student. In a Facebook post on Saturday (Sept 26), Dr Chee wrote that the teenager had emailed him with concerns about the lack of study areas at the Bukit Batok CC.

In the email dated Sept 8, the student said she had to study in the crowded cafe near the public library in Jurong since she is not allowed to study in public libraries. She wrote:

Dr Chee wrote to the Constituency Director of the Bukit Batok CC on Sept 11. Highlighting the student’s concerns, he asked the authorities to reserve a quiet space where students could study during the exam period. He pointed out that many students would find such a temporary space useful.

The People’s Association (PA) subsequently set up study rooms for the use of students at the CCs in Bukit Batok East and Yuhua.

In his Facebook post over the weekend, Dr Chee said: “Not sure if CCs do this every year or whether they were responding to my email but whatever the situation, I want to thank the Community Club for setting up the study areas.”

Sharing the opening hours of the study rooms, Dr Chee added: “If you are a student, please note the times that the facilities are open (see photo). If the rooms in the CC get too crowded, contact me and we’ll see if we can find some other space for you to study.”

Dr Chee, an academic, also had some advice for students who will be sitting for their final exams in a few weeks. He said:

“In the meantime, work hard and work smart. It is a stressful time but, remember, exams are just one of many ways that you will be tested. They are not the be-all and end-all of your life and they certainly don’t define you as a person.

“Success is what you determine for yourself, not what society expects of you, and there are many ways of achieving that success. I wish you all the best in your exams.”

A 16-year-old BB resident preparing for her O-levels wrote to say that there were no study areas in the BB Community… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Friday, September 25, 2020