Chee Soon Juan celebrates Chinese New Year with Bukit Batok residents

SINGAPORE — Dr Chee Soon Juan has been a familiar figure at Bukit Batok for many years, so it should not be a surprise that he spent the Lunar New Year holiday with them.

“Celebrating CNY with BB residents and taking in the festivities with everyone there,” wrote Dr Chee in a Jan 21 Facebook post.

Dr Chee, who served as Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party for the last 30 years, has been active in the area for the past several years.

He is also a restauranteur, fulfilling a lifelong dream by opening the first Orange & Teal café at Rochester Mall in Buona Vista in June 2021 and the second at Marina Square in August of last year.

“On behalf of SDP and Orange & Teal, I wish one and all Happy New Year and Gong Xi Fa Cai!” Dr Chee added in his post.

During the festivities, the SDP head, quite naturally, took pictures with many of the residents he encountered, which he said were among his “absolute favourites.”

But he added that he’d got one photo he liked best among them, one he took with two little girls.

“Met them at McDonalds and their parents asked if I would take a photo with them. Didn’t need a second invitation. Aren’t they adorable?” he wrote.

Many netizens dropped well-wishes in comments to the post.

