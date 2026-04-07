// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
25.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Asia This Week
2 min.Read

Cheap travel is over: AirAsia X tickets rise by 40% amid global fuel crisis

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia X, Malaysia’s long-haul low-cost carrier, announced on April 6 (Monday) that its ticket prices will go up by as much as 40% due to the price surge in jet fuel.

Before the United States and Israel began bombing Iran on Feb 28, jet fuel cost around US$90 (S$115) per barrel. However, the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in a global energy crisis that has particularly affected Asia. Jet fuel reached US$195 by the end of March and has lately even breached the US$200 mark in some markets as tensions in the Middle East increased.

Calling the doubling of jet fuel prices the carrier’s biggest challenge to date, AirAsia X’s Chief Executive Officer Bo Lingam said at a press briefing on Monday that it is also cutting 10% of total flights, aside from prices rising between 31 and 40%. 

Nevertheless, the company added that the demand for flights is still high.

At the briefing, Tony Fernandes, who founded AirAsia, called the uptick in ticket prices unavoidable and clarified that flights are being reduced to routes where the company does not believe it can cover the cost of the fuel.

AirAsia X, which operates distinctly from AirAsia, flies out of Kuala Lumpur to 150 destinations in Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, as well as other countries, with flights lasting at least 5 or 6 hours.

Jet fuel shock has also affected airlines, especially low-cost carriers across Asia. In Thailand, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, and Thai AirAsia X announced suspending select services. Starting from April 1, Vietnam Airlines suspended seven domestic flight routes, while Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways are also reducing the number of their flights. Cuts to Batik Air Malaysia are affecting flights to Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Langkawi, and Johor Bahru, and in the Philippines, the low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced temporary route suspensions and frequency reductions not only for domestic flights but also for those to Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Jet fuel scarcity coming soon to Europe

The challenges faced by Asian carriers are likely to spread to the rest of the globe, industry experts have warned. According to Faith Biro, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, the loss of oil this month will be two times of that in March, meaning that diesel and jet fuel will grow even scarcer.

Mr Biro said in an interview last month, “We are seeing that in Asia, but soon, I think, in April or May, it would come to Europe.” 

“Travel has gotten a lot more expensive in Asia, with many airlines adding fuel surcharges or downright cancelling flights. Europe is facing imminent jet fuel supply shortages. Brace yourselves,” a senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities wrote in a post on X. /TISG

Read also: SIA, Scoot yet to impose fuel surcharges even as global airlines move to raise fares

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

Meta prepares fresh wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley

Regulatory filings with California’s Employment Development Department reveal that the Meta layoffs will happen in its Silicon Valley offices.
Jobs

Gen Z earning S$6k baffled as mid-40s colleague lives comfortably on same salary: ‘The biggest disadvantage was not being born 15 years earlier’

She ranted to her colleague that the amount “is barely enough to live comfortably” in Singapore, she was met with a response that left her both shocked and bewildered. 

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Outrage online as video of MRT commuter touching female passenger inappropriately goes viral

Viral video of man secretly touching his fellow passenger on board MRT, with reactions from netizens

CASE and LTA launch new accreditation scheme, raising safety standards in car-sharing industry

A new CaseTrust-LTA accreditation scheme will require car-sharing operators to meet stricter standards on vehicle maintenance, pricing transparency, and dispute resolution, giving consumers greater...

JB-SG RTS Link enters final phase, on track for Jan 2027 launch

Cross-border rail nears completion with system works underway, governments weigh pricing and commuter support

Grab rolls out fuel vouchers for delivery-partners as fuel costs rise

S$1.4 million support package expands to delivery-partners, but unions say broader help to other delivery platforms is still needed.

Business

Meta prepares fresh wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley

Regulatory filings with California’s Employment Development Department reveal that the Meta layoffs will happen in its Silicon Valley offices.

Gen Z earning S$6k baffled as mid-40s colleague lives comfortably on same salary: ‘The biggest disadvantage was not being born 15 years earlier’

She ranted to her colleague that the amount “is barely enough to live comfortably” in Singapore, she was met with a response that left her both shocked and bewildered. 

Malaysia produces oil but can’t fuel itself? Debate erupts online

People are puzzled that Malaysia, despite being an oil‑producing and exporting country, sometimes faces shortages or becomes a net importer because domestic demand, subsidies, and refining capacity...

Fresh grad turns down S$4.2k and S$4k job offers to travel for a year, wonders if it will hurt his chances later

SINGAPORE: Fresh graduates typically begin applying for positions once they finish university, though some start the process even earlier, putting in applications well before graduation. Given the...

Singapore Politics

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

PSP urges more support as fuel price spike raises costs for businesses and families

"PSP believes more must be done to strengthen long-term energy security. The Government should accelerate the transition to electric goods vehicles by providing additional incentives for businesses...

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

© The Independent Singapore

// //