SINGAPORE: A recent report has revealed that ChatGPT is the most widely used AI tool among workers in Singapore, with half of the workforce incorporating it into their project workflows. The data, released by Reeracoen, highlights the increasing integration of AI into professional environments, with ChatGPT emerging as a clear leader across multiple generations.

The report indicates that Gen Z workers (aged roughly between 18 and 26) are at the forefront of ChatGPT adoption, with 28.6% utilizing the tool to enhance productivity. Gen Y (commonly referred to as millennials, aged between 27 and 42) follows closely with 26.3%, while Gen X (aged 43 to 58) makes up 25.6% of users. Baby Boomers, the oldest demographic in the workforce (aged 59 and above), represent 19.5% of ChatGPT users.

Following ChatGPT, other popular AI tools include Grammarly, used by 13.8% of Singaporean workers, and Canva, used by 11.8%. Gen Z again leads the charge in Canva adoption, with a staggering 47.5% of users in this age group. Gen Z also dominates Grammarly usage, making up 36.3% of the platform’s user base.

Interestingly, Gen Y takes the lead in DALL-E usage, the fourth most popular AI tool in Singapore. 40% of DALL-E users come from this age group, showcasing their growing interest in creative AI solutions. Meanwhile, TensorFlow, which ranks fifth in popularity, sees adoption across most age groups, though it is notably absent among Baby Boomers.

This data emphasizes the growing reliance on AI tools in Singapore’s professional landscape, with younger generations driving much of the adoption. The trend points to a future where AI will continue to play a critical role in enhancing workplace efficiency and creativity.