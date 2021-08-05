Home News Chantal Liew’s ‘haters can kiss my a**’ remark earns both cheer and...

Chantal Liew’s ‘haters can kiss my a**’ remark earns both cheer and censure online

While some found her language as rude, arrogant, and uncivil, urging her to be polite and humble when representing Singapore in the Olympics, others found her candour refreshing and just congratulated the swimmer on her achievement.

Fb screengrab:

Anna Maria Romero

Home News
Singapore — It was a remark so unusual that it made the news, with some people applauding her and others wishing had been “polite.”

After Ms Chantal Liew finished her marathon swim at the Olympics on Wednesday (Aug 4), she made history for being the first Singaporean to swim in the event as well as breaking tradition in being more candid, rather than diplomatic, in the post-event interview.

Ms Liew finished 23rd out of 25th in her event, a 10-kilometre open water swim, with the time of 2 hours 8 minutes and 17.9 seconds.

Reports say the swimmer was in a triumphant mood during the interview, feeling that she had shut doubters up “100 per cent”.

And then her now-famous remark came, after having approval from the media liaison standing next to her.

“They can kiss my a**. I hope it shuts them up and I hope it shuts up all the armchair critics in Singapore.” 

She added, “It’s tough what we do. Athletes don’t want to perform badly, we all want to come here and perform our best. So I’m happy that I did what I did today. I can say the same, with confidence, for every other athlete that’s here in Tokyo right now.

Sometimes your best is not good enough, sometimes it is… but you live and you learn, and at the end of the day, I what I do… and no one can take that away from us.”

In a after the interview, CNA’s Matthew Mohan provided some context for Ms Liew’s remarks. 

Many Singaporeans congratulated the swimmer on her achievement online.

However, some seemed to not be too keen on the she used.

Others urged her to be “humble.”

Yet some other netizens found her attitude to be “arrogant” or “aggressive.”

However, supporters far outweighed the detractors, and some commenters even found her candour refreshing.

