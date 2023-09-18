Chan Chun Sing addresses issue of Tanjong Pagar voters being given duplicate poll cards, netizen asks “Is he the one say cotton come from sheep?”

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Sep 18), Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing addressed questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on the issue of 4,803 households, or 9,822 voters, in the Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) receiving two poll cards during the 2023 Presidential Election in August.

Mr Chan said that the issue resulted from “human error” by printing company Toppan, who had mailed test prints of the poll cards along with the actual poll cards. Responding to MP of Tanjong Pagar Joan Pereira’s question on whether any voters could not vote due to the issue, Mr Chan replied: “No, we don’t believe that anybody was not able to vote because they received a duplicate poll card.”

In response to Mr Chan’s statement, netizens were cynical, with some bringing up a past gaffe of his.

The duplicate poll cards, however, showed the correct polling stations for the voters and affected voters could vote accordingly.

“Processes are also in place to ensure that the voters with two poll cards can only vote once as all voters must produce their NRIC or valid passport as proof of identification, which is verified against the polling station registers,” Mr Chan said.

