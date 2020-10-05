Caught on cam: Another fight breaks out at Bedok 85

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A rainy night did not stop a fight from breaking out at Bedok 85, with one man repeatedly targeting another.

A video of the incident began circulating on social media on Saturday (Oct 3). Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared the footage with the caption: “Bunch of men at Bedok 85 tried to gang up on a guy in black. End up is they kena hentam (get beaten) instead. They should have picked on someone their own size.”

It happened at the Fengshan Market and Food Centre in Bedok North Street 4, better known as Bedok 85. The man in black is seen hurrying towards a group. A fight breaks out but it is mainly between that man and a man in the group who is in white and black. Earlier, the cameraman can be heard commenting: “Ok, fight. Ok, fight. Fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, Joe!”

Just as the men in the group think the fight is over, the man in black rushes and rains more blows on the man in white and black. He then rushes off in the direction from which he had appeared.

- Advertisement -

People online highlighted the irony that the Bedok Police Divisional Headquarters and the Bedok North NPC are just around the corner.

Others suggested that alcoholic drinks not be served in coffee shops during the pandemic to prevent such incidents.

One person pointed out that this was not the first fight here. It was only about a month ago that another Bedok 85 scuffle among three men resulted in swollen faces and bloody noses.

Fight at Bedok 85 Bunch of men at Bedok 85 tried to gang up on a guy in black. End up is they kena hentam instead. They should have picked on someone their own size<Reader's Contribution by Chen> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Friday, October 2, 2020