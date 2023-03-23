Carrie Wong shares her martial arts skills; local artist says to schedule her fight with wrestler John Cena

SINGAPORE: Carrie Wong shared in an Instagram post the behind-the-scenes footage of her doing extreme martial arts skills as part of her performance at the new Mediacorp drama series, Shero. In these video snippets, the actress showed three angled shots of the same stunt – a flying scissor-leg takedown. The stunt requires her to grab her opponent’s head between her legs while standing, then she twists and flips in one smooth action.

“Super duper tiring week for everyone but ended it well with a little achievement,” Carrie said as part of her post caption.

She added: “And thank you everyone for pushing their limits through this enervating week. Last lap to go!!”

People were amazed by her skills and expressed their insights and opinions in the comments section of the said Instagram post.

Local artist Shawn Thia tagged in his comment the IG account of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and said: “please schedule her next fight against John Cena.”

An IG user also commented: “Rey Mysterio must see this.”

Another IG user remarked: “Not an easy move, well executed.”

One more IG user said: “oof we better be on your nice list.”

An IG user also left an unimpressed sentiment, stating: “Not good enough… u should take on special forces soldiers from US, UK, and Russia. Fight against 10 tall and muscle men from each group.”

Shero is Mediacorp’s new drama series with 20 episodes and scenes shot in Canberra, wherein the casts and crew flew over to Australia for filming. They went abroad from Feb 22 to March 4. The drama also stars Joanne Peh, Romeo Tan, Nick Teo and Tay Ying.

