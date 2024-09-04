SINGAPORE: In a twist of events that has left car enthusiasts and Singaporeans abuzz, a Singaporean man’s passion project has landed him in hot water with the authorities.

Mr Jack Yong, 29, a sales manager at a car export firm, spent a year refurbishing a 1982 Toyota Corolla 1.3 to resemble a classic red Hong Kong taxi, complete with authentic-looking decals.

However, his nostalgic tribute has sparked a warning from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) that could see him facing up to three months in jail or a fine of up to $5,000, or both, for the first offence.

May face jail for being creative?

As reported by The Straits Times, the saga unfolded when Mr Yong discovered an LTA enforcement notice on his car, citing it as a “private vehicle displaying a ‘taxi’ sign” and requiring an inspection.

In response, Mr Yong posted a video on Facebook showing him altering the decals to remove the resemblance to a taxi. Despite the car passing inspection, removing the decals has disappointed Mr Yong, as his project’s “finishing touch” is no longer there.

Mr Yong’s unique car has garnered attention and compliments from motorists and online communities for its nostalgic appeal. However, the LTA’s enforcement action has put a damper on his creative endeavor.

He has since considered exporting the car to Malaysia as a collectable and has appealed to the authorities to retain some taxi-related props.

Car modifications: Creativity vs legality

This incident is the latest in a series of cases where vehicle modifications have caught the eye of the authorities. In June, a white multi-purpose vehicle with “polite” decals resembling a police patrol vehicle was also ordered to remove its modifications.

The police gave the owner of that vehicle a stern warning in July.

As the debate over vehicle modifications and their legality continues, car enthusiasts like Mr Yong are left navigating a fine line between creative expression and adherence to regulations.

The LTA’s enforcement actions serve as a reminder of the legal implications of modifying vehicles to resemble official service vehicles, highlighting the need for car owners to be aware of the boundaries set by the law.