Caning in class? Malaysia PM Anwar thinks yes, critics cry foul

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his personal support for bringing back caning as a disciplinary tool in schools, amid growing public concern over bullying and violence among students.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said he believes caning — if done under strict regulation — could help deter serious misconduct. However, he acknowledged that the issue remains highly sensitive and continues to divide opinion among educators, parents, and child rights advocates.

In a recent news article by Malaysia News, Anwar personally supports the reinstatement of caning, but with strict conditions — such as banning public caning, as he said in response to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer. He added that perhaps it could be limited to caning on the palm of the hand. This doesn’t mean teachers can act however they wish. PM Anwar recalled that he was once a teacher, and he had caned students — but only on their palms.

The renewed debate follows a series of high-profile bullying and assault cases that have left many parents worried about safety in schools. Advocates and followers of caning contend that old and conventional punitive approaches are required to reinstate order, while detractors caution that physical castigation can trigger permanent damage and can lead to abuse.

Children’s rights activists, including the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), have urged caution. Suhakam Children’s Commissioner Farah Nini Dusuki warned that corporal punishment could easily escalate if emotions run high or teachers lose control. Rather, she called for evidence-based, non-vicious methods to build harmless, non-violent, and more deferential school environments.

In the interim, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has broadcast numerous immediate steps to deal with bullying, which include the installation of CCTV cameras within schools, increased police patrols, and revisiting the age limits for students’ social media use.

Anwar emphasised that any move to formalise caning as policy would require extensive consultation with experts, educators, and rights groups.

He believes that there is a need for more discussion, taking into account the views of Suhakam and others, before the government can consider it as an official policy response.

The issue resurfaced following the recent prosecution of two teachers from SMJK Chung Hwa Confucian in Penang, who were charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for allegedly caning the same student in separate incidents two years ago. Both pleaded not guilty and face up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or whipping if convicted.

Commenting on the case, Anwar said prosecutors could consider reducing the charges if circumstances warranted leniency, though he stressed that the matter was now before the court.

As Malaysia seeks stability and balance between keeping discipline and safeguarding children’s rights and privileges, Anwar’s comments have rekindled an age-old national dialogue — one that considers authority, empathy, compassion, and accountability in the nation’s schoolrooms.