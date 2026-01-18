Bus captain investigated after alleged verbal abuse of mother with stroller; SMRT provides psychological counselling to driver

SINGAPORE: A video showing a public dispute between a bus captain and a mother pushing a stroller has drawn widespread attention online, prompting calls for restraint from transport unions and an internal response from SMRT.

The incident, which occurred on Jan 12 at around 10.26 am, involved a SMRT bus captain on Service 145 and a passenger, Athirah Khairwan, who was travelling with her young children in a double stroller. In her video, Athirah said she boarded the bus from the rear door, but the door suddenly closed, trapping the stroller with her children inside and frightening her and other passengers. She added that the bus captain did not check on the children or express concern at the time.

@txrrasaur26 Just wanna share my experience with @Careers @ SBS Transit idk how can i tag yall but i already write in to whoever i can write in. To the bus driver; please rethink if ure suitable to be a bus captain lol. Should u go back to training? ♬ original sound – Athirah Khairwan 🇵🇸 – Athirah Khairwan 🇵🇸

When the bus arrived at the Toa Payoh bus interchange, Athirah said it stopped some distance from the kerb, making it difficult for her to alight with the stroller. She approached the bus captain to question his actions, but the exchange escalated.

Athirah acknowledged that emotions were running high on both sides. However, she alleged that the bus captain later used vulgar language, made personal attacks, and even challenged her to call the police or lodge a complaint.

The videos quickly gained traction online, amassing more than 300,000 views and over 16,000 likes within four days.

In response, the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) said on Saturday (Jan 17) that it was aware that “inappropriate and offensive remarks” had been made during the incident. The union said SMRT had begun investigations, including reviewing CCTV footage and the full verbal exchange.

With the incident spreading rapidly on social media, the union urged the public to remain restrained and to avoid personal attacks or the disclosure of individuals’ personal information, warning that such actions could cause further distress.

It added that Singapore’s public transport system already has established feedback and dispute-resolution channels, and that public shaming online can deepen harm for both passengers and transport staff. “Many transport workers are parents themselves,” the union said, noting that online hostility can affect not just employees, but also their families.

The union also confirmed that SMRT has arranged psychological support for the bus captain involved.

Responding separately, SMRT acknowledged that the situation could have been handled better. Its spokesperson, Chen Guizhen, said the bus captain should have stopped closer to the kerb at the interchange to facilitate alighting for a passenger with a stroller.

SMRT apologised to Athirah for the distress and inconvenience caused, stating that the incident fell short of the company’s service standards. The company said it has taken action against the bus captain to prevent a recurrence, though details were not disclosed.

SMRT also reminded passengers boarding with strollers to inform the bus captain if they need to use the rear door to prevent accidental door closures when other passengers are alighting.

At the same time, the operator urged commuters to remain respectful in their interactions with transport staff and to avoid using insulting or abusive language. “Let us work together to create a more pleasant public transport experience,” SMRT said.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report has been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

While social media offers visibility and accountability, it also raises questions about proportionality, due process, and how public pressure shapes responses before investigations are complete.

As transport authorities review the facts, the case underscores the fragile balance between holding institutions accountable and recognising the human limits of both passengers and frontline workers — a balance that remains increasingly difficult to strike in the digital age.