Entertainment Celebrity releasing Japanese-language compilation album

BTS releasing Japanese-language compilation album

1.1 million copies shipped ahead of official release

BTS is releasing their today. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Today (June 16), Korean boy band will be dropping their Japanese-language compilation album BTS, THE BEST.  The Japanese “best album” by the septet includes a total of 23 tracks released in the Japanese language since 2017. This album’s tracks include the original Japanese-language songs, , Your Eyes Tell, Crystal Snow, Japanese releases of Blood, Sweat, and Tears, FAKE LOVE, IDOL, MIC DROP, a Japanese remake of the song ON, Dynamite and more.

BTS’ Japanese record label announced that this upcoming “best album” has already shipped over 1.1 million copies ahead of its official release, as reported by Allkpop. In April, BTS topped the Japanese Oricon Chart’s daily digital single ranking for two days in a row with the release of their Japanese track .

Film Out continued its hot popularity by ranking first in the Oricon Chart’s weekly streaming chart. Like the digital single Dynamite released in August 2020, Film Out has surpassed 10 million weekly streams, making BTS the first male artists to have two songs surpass 10 million weekly streams.

BTS is truly a pop icon of the 21st century. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

BTS also topped the US Billboard’s main singles chart Hot 100 for three weeks in a row with their new single Butter, proving that they are truly a pop icon of the 21st century.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman’s neighbours install a fan outside their flat to extinguish small prayer flame she lit in the corridor

Singapore -- In another incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman’s neighbours have installed a fan outside their gate in an attempt to extinguish the prayer flame she lights in a tiny urn outside her own flat. In a 30-second-long...
View Post
Featured News

Another ‘Badge Lady’? Maskless woman asks doctor for his ID when he asks her to wear a mask

Singapore -- A woman refusing to wear a mask at a condominium shouted at and abused a doctor who asked her to put one on. In a video circulated on Sunday (June 13) on WhatsApp Messenger, a maskless woman who was walking...
View Post
Featured News

S’porean wakes up to flooded home on multiple occasions thanks to cat leaving tap running

Singapore – A Singaporean man has woken up to find his home flooded twice after his pet cat left the water running. While cats typically dislike water, it appears that the Russian Blues in a particular household in Singapore wish to turn...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent