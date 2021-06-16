BTS releasing Japanese-language compilation album

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Today (June 16), Korean boy band BTS will be dropping their Japanese-language compilation album BTS, THE BEST. The Japanese “best album” by the septet includes a total of 23 tracks released in the Japanese language since 2017. This album’s tracks include the original Japanese-language songs, Film Out, Your Eyes Tell, Crystal Snow, Japanese releases of Blood, Sweat, and Tears, FAKE LOVE, IDOL, MIC DROP, a Japanese remake of the song ON, Dynamite and more.

BTS’ Japanese record label announced that this upcoming “best album” has already shipped over 1.1 million copies ahead of its official release, as reported by Allkpop. In April, BTS topped the Japanese Oricon Chart’s daily digital single ranking for two days in a row with the release of their Japanese track Film Out.

Film Out continued its hot popularity by ranking first in the Oricon Chart’s weekly streaming chart. Like the digital single Dynamite released in August 2020, Film Out has surpassed 10 million weekly streams, making BTS the first male artists to have two songs surpass 10 million weekly streams.

BTS also topped the US Billboard’s main singles chart Hot 100 for three weeks in a row with their new single Butter, proving that they are truly a pop icon of the 21st century.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

