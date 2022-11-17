Bryan Wong’s role in Soul Detective is stoic & bland; he says it’s different from what he has done before

- Advertisement -

Bryan Wong, a 51-year-old Singaporean television host and actor, is known for his bubbly personality. However, the drama Soul Detective challenged him to be stoic and very bland.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the actor revealed his insights as he shoots for this new drama series. He says that in real life, he is a very energetic person. However, his character in this series is quite the opposite.

In the drama, the actor plays the spirit of a deceased man who becomes the policeman of the Netherworld. He is tasked to bring back all the evil spirits that have escaped. Bryan shared that to play his role, he should not think about the ways a human being would act.

“I have to react as a spirit without memories, whose only protocol is to arrest people regardless of emotion,” AsiaOne quoted him as saying.

However, despite the distinction between his personality and role, Bryan stated that it was not really difficult – rather it was just different from what he was used to.

“What attracted me to this role is that I have to present it in a ‘so-not-me’ kind of way… it’s not the usual way to approach a character. All the characters I’ve played are human,” he added.

The primary issue that he encounters in the drama is more on his costume – a long, black robe – and the heat he experiences while shooting.

“The only challenging part for me was seriously just my outfit,” the 51-year-old said to AsiaOne. He mentioned that it is hard for him to shoot action and fighting scenes without being covered with so much sweat.

The drama, Soul Detective, is the third part of the supernatural trilogy that follows a Netherworld policeman as he joins forces with a human policeman to capture spirits that have escaped to the human world. It premiered on Nov 21, 2022 at 9PM on Mediacorp Channel 8. It will also be available to watch for free on meWATCH.

