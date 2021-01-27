Entertainment Celebrity Bridgerton Season 1: Phoebe Dynevor shares hilariously awkward moment

During filming in palace, star gives a family of tourists the shock of their lives

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor shares a hilarious moment from filming Season 1 during an interview with The Netflix Afterparty.

Dynevor explained that she and co-star Rege-Jean Page were filming a love scene for the season when the awkward yet funny incident occurred.

“We were filming on a Saturday one day, and I was not wearing much. It was summer, so me and Rege were sort of in robes and flip-flops, filming at this very beautiful palace. They do tours on weekends,” explained Dynevor.

She continued: “So we happened to be there while they were doing a tour, with tourists with full-blown cameras, ready to go. And I had my wig on, and I sort of look like the girl from The Ring when it’s all down. I ended up walking into a toilet with my robe and my hair down and looking pasty white as I am. I gave a family of tourists the shock of their life, I think they thought they saw a ghost.”

Okay, we see how that could’ve scared the family. On the plus side, she gave them a memorable behind-the-scenes blooper of the show. Lucky them!

Bridgerton is based on the Bridgerton series of romance novels by Julia Quinn. Each novel focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

The first, The Duke & I, is the primary focus for Season 1. So, while all of the siblings are seen and there are overlapping storylines, the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Page) is featured most heavily in Season 1.

The show moves quickly from ball to ball as Daphne attends the season’s biggest parties and tries to determine whether her fake relationship with Simon is actually leading to real love.

The series is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the official trailer below.

