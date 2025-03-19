PHILIPPINES: In a moment of historic recognition, Harvard Law School (HLS) recently honoured Erlinda Arce Ignacio Espiritu, the first woman to graduate from the prestigious institution. Espiritu earned her law degree from HLS in 1951, a remarkable achievement that was celebrated in a heartfelt post shared on the law school’s Instagram account, where two vintage photos of the trailblazer were included.

According to the story published by GMA News Online, in the tribute, HLS highlighted Erlinda’s deep inspiration for pursuing law, which she drew from the legendary tales of the “Knights of the Round Table”, As Harvard shared, Erlinda once said, “The knights were always defending the defenceless, and I thought, how could I do that?” Her ambition was rooted in a desire to serve and protect the vulnerable, which ultimately led her to become a trailblazing figure in both the Philippine and international legal spheres.

Before her Harvard achievement, Erlinda earned her law degree at the Manuel L. Quezon School of Law in Manila, becoming one of the first women lawyers in the Philippines in 1947. Her groundbreaking success continued when she set her sights on Harvard, becoming the first woman to earn a degree there, forever etching her name in legal history.

While her time at Harvard was not without challenges, Erlinda faced them with resilience. In a 2007 interview with the HLS Bulletin, she candidly admitted that adapting to the case method and American legal language was difficult, yet she found immense value in her education. “I had very good professors,” she said, recalling how her experience at HLS taught her not just legal knowledge but also how to think critically.

After her graduation, Erlinda made an immediate impact back in the Philippines. In 1959, despite having no prior criminal law experience, she was appointed by the Philippine Supreme Court to represent a man facing the death penalty for murder. Her successful defence underscored her remarkable abilities and commitment to justice.

In the 1960s, Erlinda pivoted from law to manage her family’s business in Mindoro, where she became president of a rural bank for over three decades. Under her leadership, the bank supported local communities by offering loans to those looking to start businesses, build homes, or further their education, yet despite her business success, Erlinda never abandoned her legal roots, continuing to offer pro bono legal services until May 2006.

In a full-circle moment, Erlinda returned to Harvard in 2007 at the age of 82 as the guest of honour at an LL.M. (Master of Laws) dinner. Her speech touched on the profound impact Harvard had on her life, stating, “The opportunity to learn well, not only in the matters of law but in improving the lives of our fellow men,” was a gift she cherished.

Erlinda Arce Ignacio Espiritu’s legacy as a groundbreaking figure in law continues to inspire generations of women and men alike, proving that one individual’s pursuit of justice can change the world.