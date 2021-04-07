Boys from Evergreen Secondary beat up fellow student in toilet

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video clip of four boys beating up a fellow student in the toilet went viral and was circulated on the internet.

The clip, first posted on popular Instagram page @sg.influenzer, showed two students clad in the physical education uniform of Evergreen Secondary School kicking and hitting a boy in the toilet.

Almost immediately after, two more boys joined in to beat up the student; one clad in the PE uniform as well, and the other in the formal uniform.

The video, posted on Monday (Apr 5), garnered more than 12,000 views in a day.

- Advertisement -

While the clip had no sound, the boy getting hit could be seen crouching in the corner as the other four boys rained blows and kicks on him.

It is unclear when the clip was taken, and no further information was given as to how the incident played out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sg influenzers (@sg.influenzers)

This is not the first bullying incident caught on camera. A student who was recently suspended for kicking another ITE student and asking him to apologise for using the urinal has spoken out with a backhanded apology.

In an Instagram post on Mar 17, which was posted on @sg.trendzzz, the bully wrote that when he was in the washroom, the victim allegedly “unzips his pants takes out his genitals and shoots his urine at me”.

He added that he managed to move away but “his urine got all over my shoe and sock”.

The incident came to light after a video uploaded on Mar 12 to the same Instagram page @sg.trendzzz showed a youth from ITE College Central bullying another student.

In the video, a young man in a white shirt can be seen taunting his victim in what looks to be the school’s toilet.

He asks the victim who was awkwardly covering his mouth, “What’s wrong with you bro?”

He then questions the victim: “Why you take out your d*ck and pee?”

The bully was suspended from school. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg