Sunday, January 11, 2026
Photo: IG/worldofbuzz
Boots, Booze and ‘Yeye’ Girls: What Really Went On at Army Mess Nights

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: In theory, a military base is all about discipline, drills, and duty. In reality, at a Johor camp in Malaysia, it’s apparently also a hotspot for what some netizens are calling the infamous “parti yeye.” Think army men in uniform, a good helping of alcohol, and a revolving door of party girls.

Now, an ex-wife of an army man told her story.

“My first marriage crumbled because of ‘parti yeye’ culture in the armed forces,” said the woman.

She only wished to be identified as Zhane, but for her, it was less fun. Her then-husband’s membership in this underground social club led to a marriage that collapsed faster than a poorly built obstacle course. Zhane was pregnant at the time.

She recalls discovering intimate messages on a hidden spare phone, tracking the comings and goings of the “yeye girls” and even witnessing a brawl in the camp’s parade square. The drama had all the trappings of a telenovela—except with more camouflage and boots.

“I then used the phone to text that woman. I introduced myself (as his wife) and politely told her to stay away from my husband.

“But instead of stopping, I learned the woman had been going in and out of the base’s officers’ mess hall more frequently after that,” she told a local Malaysian portal.

Shocked by the events, Zhane went on a solo mission. She wanted to find out more about her husband and that elusive woman. It all came crashing down for her after she discovered that her man had been involved with at least three “yeye girls” during parties held inside a Johor military base.

Meanwhile, the Air Force—or at least its leadership—is now cracking down on the 20 officers officially linked to the shenanigans. The Ministry of Defence launched an internal probe, reminding everyone that “discipline” is still in the job description, even if the parties were fun.

Zhane, mother of six, looks back with bemused exasperation, calling the culture “budaya sampah” (rotten culture).

Yet she admits it’s a blessing in disguise that these antics have gone viral—finally giving whistleblowers and wronged spouses some satisfaction. And let’s be honest, anyone who thought the army was all push-ups and early reveille probably didn’t know about the party halls.

Because apparently, even in uniform, some men just really, really like a good party.

