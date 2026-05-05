BlueSG relaunches car-sharing company under new name

SINGAPORE: Point-to-point car-sharing operator BlueSG has officially relaunched as Flexar, marking a significant shift in business strategy as the company moves away from its original fully electric, fully owned fleet model.

The rebrand was unveiled on Monday (4 May) and follows what the company described as a “strategic pause” of BlueSG’s earlier operations. In its new form, Flexar is adopting an asset-light approach, relying on third-party fleet management providers to supply vehicles instead of owning them outright in order to reduce capital expenditure while enabling faster expansion.

In a notable departure from BlueSG’s identity as an all-electric car-sharing service, Flexar’s fleet will now include both internal combustion engine vehicles and electric cars. The company said this hybrid approach is intended to improve operational flexibility, particularly in light of limitations posed by Singapore’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

At launch, Flexar’s network comprises around 200 vehicles distributed across 100 stations. While the current footprint remains relatively small, the company said it is working towards building a comprehensive islandwide presence.

Early interest in the service appears strong, with the platform recording close to 10,000 user sign-ups during a two-week beta phase. To attract users, Flexar has removed membership fees and security deposits, opting instead to onboard customers through Singpass.

At the same time, the company is taking steps to manage cost pressures. Fuel expenses will be passed directly to users through a temporary surcharge, which will be adjusted weekly in response to global oil price movements.