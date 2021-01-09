BLACKPINK’s Lisa to be dance mentor on Chinese girl group reality talent show ‘Youth With You’

- Advertisement -

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be reprising her role as a dance mentor on Chinese girl group reality talent show Youth With You, according to the show’s official social media pages.

BLACKPINK fans, known collectively as Blinks showed great excitement following the announcement.

“The year of 2021 will continue to witness the performances of our dance mentor Lisa. Ready to dance along with her?” Youth With You wrote on Twitter.

The reality show brings together female trainees from various companies where they are judged in singing, dancing and other areas of self-development before an audience vote on their performances.

The last standing trainees will form a new idol girl group.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban rose to fame in China after she appeared on the show’s second season as a mentor alongside host and season one winner Cai Xukun, singer Ella Chen, and rapper Jony J.

A viral video of Lisa putting the trainees through a tough coaching session has gained over 33.9 million views on YouTube so far.

Lisa, 23 has a hectic schedule ahead of her in 2021 with her upcoming solo debut this year as confirmed by YG Entertainment.

Other than her solo commitments, the singer is also working hard with BLACKPINK to finalise the group’s upcoming YouTube livestream concert on January 31.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group by YG Entertainment comprising of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa. Their ages range from 23 to 25 years old.

The girl band debuted in August 2016 with their debut album entitled Square One. Each BLACKPINK member co-writes and co-produces their own music, and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).

They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.