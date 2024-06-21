BLACKPINK is set to celebrate their eighth anniversary with a groundbreaking feature film.

On June 21, YG Entertainment announced the release of “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS,” a concert film set to debut in theaters worldwide. This film will be released in over 110 countries, setting a new record for girl group concert films. The 92-minute movie will showcase footage from BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK” finale concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, held last September.

YG Entertainment highlighted the film’s impressive production, large stage, and performances of rearranged hit songs unique to the concert, promising fans an exciting and immersive experience.

Limited screenings

Limited screenings of “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS” will start on July 31 in countries including Korea, the United States, and England.

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is often referred to as the “biggest girl group in the world.” They debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment and are known for their unique blend of K-pop with EDM, hip hop, and trap influences. Their “girl crush” concept emphasizes self-confidence and female empowerment.

The group has achieved remarkable success, breaking numerous records. Their 2022–2023 “Born Pink World Tour” set a record for the highest-grossing concert tour featuring a female ensemble. BLACKPINK was the first Asian act to headline Coachella and holds YouTube records for the most-subscribed and most-viewed music artist channel. Additionally, they are the most-followed girl group on Spotify.

BLACKPINK has won various awards, including Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards, solidifying their status as global superstars.

They are known for their catchy music, stylish visuals, and powerful dance performances. Several hit songs, such as “Kill This Love,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and “As If It’s Your Last,” have been recorded by them. Each member also have their own successful solo career.