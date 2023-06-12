Bird Paradise horror: Cockatoo attacks teenage girl who then suffers bleeding ear and torn skin

SINGAPORE: 42-year-old Serene Chen recently visited the newly opened Bird Paradise for a fun day with her family. However, their outing took a distressing turn when her 13-year-old daughter was pecked by a sulphur-crested cockatoo, causing her left ear to bleed.

According to Chen’s account to the media, the incident occurred when her daughter was taking pictures in an aviary where birds could fly freely. A white cockatoo flew onto her daughter’s shoulder and began pecking at the teenager’s ear.

Chen said that she immediately advised her daughter not to move and quickly snapped pictures as evidence. She also used her fingers to prevent the cockatoo from biting her daughter further. However, the cockatoo’s strong beak caused her daughter’s ear to bleed with her skin torn.

Although her daughter remained calm, Chen, as a mother, was terrified.

Chen added that she was also pecked by the cockatoo while trying to protect her daughter. No park administrator was present at the time, so they sought help from the cleaners and waited for approximately 15 minutes before an administrator arrived.

The administrators advised them to seek further medical treatment, leading Chen and her family to take her daughter to the emergency department at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The doctor administered antibiotics and ointment for the wounds and confirmed that her daughter did not require a tetanus shot since she had received one in Primary 5.

Currently, Chen’s daughter still has cuts and bruises on her ears, and a follow-up appointment is scheduled with the doctor.

The mother expressed her concern regarding the cockatoo’s behaviour, claiming that the park administrators mentioned that it was not the first time the cockatoo had attacked visitors. She hopes that sharing the photos she posted on social media will raise awareness about the potential danger of birds in the bird park and how they can suddenly attack people.

In response to media inquiries, Dr Luis Carlos Neves, Vice President of Animal Care at Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates the bird park, stated that their staff provided first aid and wound cleaning for the injured visitors before they sought medical attention. The group is maintaining communication with the affected families.

Dr Neves reminded visitors to follow the park’s guidelines, including not touching, feeding, or attempting to catch the birds. The beaks and claws of birds can cause accidental injuries, as other visitors have also reported instances of their belongings being bitten, such as mobile phones and shoes.

The animal care team at Mandai Wildlife Group is currently training the cockatoos not to fly onto visitors, and the cockatoo involved in the incident has been moved to the aviary in the park’s backyard for further training.

The bird park features large open aviaries that mimic natural habitats, allowing birds to fly freely and explore. Dr Neves emphasized the need for visitors to understand how to coexist with nature and respect animals’ need for safe spaces. Visitors are asked to maintain a safe distance from birds.

Additionally, birds are attracted to shiny and reflective objects like jewellery, keys, and coins. Visitors are advised not to expose such items where birds may come into contact with them or leave them unattended.

The bird park has service ambassadors patrolling the premises to assist when required, and contact numbers are displayed between each aviary for visitors to call for help.

Dr Neves concluded by assuring visitors that they should remain calm and slowly move away if a bird lands on them. If assistance is needed, they can approach the keepers for help.

