best-frequent-flyer-plans-to-upgrade-your-travels-in-2023

Being a part of a good frequent flyer programme is the key to comfortable travelling. Earning miles and climbing tiers can allow you to enjoy lounge visits and business-class seats without spending a single extra cent.
Now that travel is opening up again, it is even more important to choose the best programme out there. With the price for air tickets climbing as airlines try to recoup their losses during the pandemic, it is all the more important to maximise your travel expenses to get the best bang for your buck.
But what is the best programme out there? Which airline will give you the best deal with the most perks from tier to tier?
Best Airline Rewards Plans Available
Krisflyer – Best for the Global Singaporean
If you have flown Singapore Airlines before, you are probably no stranger to the Krisflyer Rewards Program.
Upon sign up, you immediately receive access to members-only promotions deals and offers, as well as become an instant member of Star Alliance. This allows you to fly with other Star Alliance partners and earn Krisflyer miles. Some airlines in Star Alliance include Air New Zealand, Air India, Asiana Airlines, Thai Airways, and United Airlines. Singapore Airlines also partners with Scoot, which is a great option for short-haul budget flights if you are feeling a bit thrifty.
Singapore Airlines also has one of the farthest reaches in the world, and it can very well become your one-stop-shop for all your travel needs. If you include SQ’s Star Alliance partners, this rewards programme allows you to fly to over 1,200 destinations in 192 countries.
Furthermore, upon becoming a Krisflyer member, you can earn miles through shopping with over 3,300 of their non-airline partners so that your every whim and need can be translated to more miles even when you’re not flying. You are able to earn up to 6% in miles (about 9 miles) for every dollar spent with their partners across Singapore. These miles can then be used to offset your everyday spend in dining, retail, attractions, wellness, and more.
|Membership Tier
|Requirement
|Benefits
|Star Alliance Status
|KrisFlyer
|None
|
|None
|KrisFlyer Elite Silver
|25,000 miles
|
|Star Alliance Silver
|KrisFlyer Elite Gold
|50,000 miles
|
|Star Alliance Gold
|Star Alliance Status
|Benefits
|Star Alliance Silver
|
|Star Alliance Gold
|
SkyTeam – Best for Affordability and Quality
SkyTeam is another massive airline alliance featuring some big names like KLM, Delta Airlines, and Korean Air among others. When it comes to alliances, they are one of the newer kids on the block, but with 20 partner airlines that cover 1,088 destinations and 184 countries, they sure do pack a punch.
Earning miles on SkyTeam is akin to any other major alliance. Join one of the partner airlines’ frequent flyer programmes to earn or spend miles on any flight via a SkyTeam alliance partner.
|SkyTeam Alliance Status
|Benefits
|SkyTeam Elite
|
|SkyTeam Elite Plus
|
Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Best for Business Class Travelling and Luxury Hotel Stays
Most of you are no stranger to Qatar Airways. The airline recently won Skytrax’s World’s Best Airlines award in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year, a feat other airlines have yet to meet. If you want the one of the best experiences the aviation industry has to offer, consider putting this rewards programme at the top of your list.
Their frequent flyer programme – Privilege Club – allows you to earn miles, or Avios, as they call it, which can be spent on flight upgrades, hotels and duty free shopping.
Like most airlines, Qatar Airways is also part of an airline alliance called Oneworld. Boasting membership from renowned airlines like British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas, the Oneworld alliance connects customers to 900 destinations in 170 territories. The Oneworld alliance also can let you unlock over 1,000 lounges and priority lanes, making your entire travel experience all the more comfortable.
Additionally, if you love traveling in style and do not mind spending some extra money for a truly luxurious experience, Qatar Airways has partnered with hotel changes like the Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, and the ever-so-famous Waldorf Astoria Hotels where customers can earn and spend Avios.
|Membership Tier
|Requirement
|Benefits
|Oneworld Status
|Burgundy
|None
|
|None
|Silver
|150 Qpoints
|
|Ruby
|Gold
|300 Qpoints
|
|Sapphire
|Platinum
|600 Qpoints
|
|Emerald
|Oneworld Membership Status
|Benefits
|Ruby
|
|Sapphire
|
|Emerald
|
Emirates Skywards – Best for European Escapades
Last but certainly not least in this list of best rewards programmes comes Emirates with their Skywards Membership. Emirates has been long hailed as the largest airlines in the world, if not one of the best. With over 3,600 flights per week travelling to 81 different countries across six continents around the world, there will be no limit to where you can fly with Emirates.
Their rewards programme is also one of the best out there. For one, points gained is not per dollar spent, but by distance travelled. So, if you plan early and book smart you can receive cost savings on your flight without compromising on the miles you’re going to earn.
One stark con to flying with the Emirates rewards plan as compared to the others mentioned before is that Emirates is currently not part of an alliance. This means that their reach both in terms of flights, range of prices, and lounges does not extend very far.
Nevertheless, Emirates has stacked up their own set of strong business partnerships. For airlines they have partnered with Air Mauritius, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas, EasyJet and many more. This gives Emirates a range of flights and prices similar to other airlines in alliances.
Moreover, their hotel partners are rather hard to beat. These span from affordable options like Holiday Inn and Crown Hotels to luxurious retreats offered by St Regis and JW Marriott. They also share a relationship with Standard Chartered Singapore that allows customers to exchange 3.5 Card Rewards Points to 1 Mile.
|Membership Tier
|Requirement
|Benefits
|Blue
|None
|
|Silver
|25,000 Tier Miles or 25 Flights
|
|Gold
|50,000 Tier Miles or 50 Flights
|
|Platinum
|150,000 Tier Miles
|
Best Credit Cards for Miles
One of the best ways to earn miles is through spending with a credit card. At first glance this may not seem very helpful but that is truly not the case. By spending on your daily expenses as you usually would, the miles slowly add up, giving you a free upgrade to business class before you know it.
Best Travel Insurance
Even though the place you may be visiting does not require you to have travel insurance, it is still a great idea.
While the coronavirus may seem like a chapter for the history books already, the possibility of contracting the virus is still there and travel insurance protects you from incurring sky-high medical bills overseas, especially in countries where treatment can be quite expensive.
FWD Travel Insurance: Best Promotion Right Now
|
|
FWD’s travel insurance is a good option whether you’re travelling alone, as a group or with a family due to its robust benefits and attractive prices that will appeal to a wide consumer base. FWD’s 20-25% off promotions come on top of already competitive prices, which makes any of its 3 travel insurance plans great value options. Regardless of destination or trip duration, FWD’s premiums end up 15-30% below average, while still providing coverage that extends beyond basic medical and trip inconvenience.
For instance, it includes coverage for loss of passport and money theft, travel agency insolvency and payment of rental car excess, as well as up to S$2,000 of coverage for your sports equipment that costs only an additional S$8. Additionally, if you want some perks besides just a discount, FWD sometimes has special promotions that includes vouchers for things such as CapitaVouchers.
|Consider this if you are looking for a high value plan that can benefit you on any type of holiday
|Benefits
|Limit
|Extra Cost
|Excess
|1-Week Global Trip Premium
|Annual ASEAN Premium
|Trip Cancellation
|S$7,500
|S$10,000
|S$15,000
|Baggage Loss/Damage
|S$3,000
|S$5,000
|S$7,500
|Medical Expenses
|S$200,000
|S$500,000
|S$1,000,000
Etiqa Tiq Travel Insurance: Best for Budget Travellers
|
|
Etiqa’s Tiq travel insurance plans are a great option for people on a tight budget who are willing to sacrifice some, but not all, benefits in exchange for affordability. Before discounts, Etiqa’s pricing is not necessarily competitive—in fact, its top tier Business Plan actually costs more than the industry average. However, Etiqa’s generous promotions 45% off (with an additional 10% off every Friday) and 35% off for Annual Trip plans create plans that are some of the cheapest on the market (around 35% below average).
In terms of coverage, you’ll receive standard trip cancellation, delay, misconnection and curtailment coverage in addition to flight overbooking, personal belongings and bankruptcy of a travel agent. Though trip inconvenience and personal accident coverage is below average until you get to its Business Plan option, Etiqa’s above average medical, hospital allowance, hospital visitation and emergency evacuation coverage may appeal to consumers who are looking for a medically-inclined budget plan.
|Consider this if you are choosing travel insurance based on affordability
|
|Entry Plan
|Savvy Plan
|Luxury Plan
|1-Week Global Trip Premium
|S$
|S$
|S$
|Annual ASEAN Premium
|S$
|S$
|S$
|Trip Cancellation
|S$5,000
|S$5,000
|S$10,000
|Baggage Loss/Damage
|S$2,000
|S$2,000
|S$3,000
|Medical Expenses
|S$200,000
|S$500,000
|S$1,000,000
HL Assurance: Best Global Travel Insurance
|
|
If you are looking to travel outside of the ASEAN region, HL Assurance’s travel insurance plans are great for the budget global traveller. The 60% off Single Trip plan and 50% off Annual Trip plan promotion makes the HLAS Enhanced Plan’s premiums 42% below average for global trips. However, while coverage isn’t the highest compared to its more expensive peers, it does provide robust trip inconvenience and medical coverage compared to plans in a similar price point. For example, there is coverage for lost items, trip curtailment, postponement, cancellation and delays, as well as rental car excess (the excess you owe if you get into a car accident abroad), medical expenses and hospital cash benefit both abroad and back in Singapore.
Other promotional perks that certain consumers may find useful is its S$50 hotel booking voucher for the single trip plan (for its first 2,000 customers) and 10% off car rental for its annual plan. You can redeem the voucher through the Changi Recommends website and the car rental discount is redeemable through Hertz.
|Consider this if you are looking to for cheap coverage for global destinations and hotel or rental car perks
|Basic Plan
|Enhanced Plan
|Superior Plan
|1-Week Global Trip Premium
|S$
|S$
|S$
|Annual Asia (inc. ASEAN) Premium
|S$
|S$
|S$
|Trip Cancellation
|S$5,000
|S$7,000
|S$12,000
|Baggage Loss/Damage
|S$3,000
|S$5,000
|S$7,000
|Overseas Medical Expenses
|S$150,000
|S$250,000
|S$500,000
Conclusion
As you plan your next long-awaited vacation (or two, or three), consider signing up for an airline rewards programme based on your long-term wants and needs. Depending on where you’re based, where you like to travel to, and how often you plan on travelling, some plans might be more worth it than others.
And while you are pondering on your next holiday retreat, be sure to sign up for a miles credit card to maximise your rewards, as well as travel insurance to give you the peace of mind you need when being whisked away to a splendid vacation.
