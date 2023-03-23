best-frequent-flyer-plans-to-upgrade-your-travels-in-2023

Being a part of a good frequent flyer programme is the key to comfortable travelling. Earning miles and climbing tiers can allow you to enjoy lounge visits and business-class seats without spending a single extra cent.

Now that travel is opening up again, it is even more important to choose the best programme out there. With the price for air tickets climbing as airlines try to recoup their losses during the pandemic, it is all the more important to maximise your travel expenses to get the best bang for your buck.

But what is the best programme out there? Which airline will give you the best deal with the most perks from tier to tier?

Best Airline Rewards Plans Available

Krisflyer – Best for the Global Singaporean

If you have flown Singapore Airlines before, you are probably no stranger to the Krisflyer Rewards Program.

Upon sign up, you immediately receive access to members-only promotions deals and offers, as well as become an instant member of Star Alliance. This allows you to fly with other Star Alliance partners and earn Krisflyer miles. Some airlines in Star Alliance include Air New Zealand, Air India, Asiana Airlines, Thai Airways, and United Airlines. Singapore Airlines also partners with Scoot, which is a great option for short-haul budget flights if you are feeling a bit thrifty.

Singapore Airlines also has one of the farthest reaches in the world, and it can very well become your one-stop-shop for all your travel needs. If you include SQ’s Star Alliance partners, this rewards programme allows you to fly to over 1,200 destinations in 192 countries.

Furthermore, upon becoming a Krisflyer member, you can earn miles through shopping with over 3,300 of their non-airline partners so that your every whim and need can be translated to more miles even when you’re not flying. You are able to earn up to 6% in miles (about 9 miles) for every dollar spent with their partners across Singapore. These miles can then be used to offset your everyday spend in dining, retail, attractions, wellness, and more.

KrisFlyer Membership Benefits Membership Tier Requirement Benefits Star Alliance Status KrisFlyer None Accumulate Elite miles to redeem KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Members-only promotional deals

Mix miles and cash to purchase flights, baggage and select seats

Discount on flight add-ons

30MB 2-hour free WIFI None KrisFlyer Elite Silver 25,000 miles 25% tier bonus on actual miles flown on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir

Complimentary Standard Seat selection in Economy Class

Priority reservation waitlist and airport standby

Waived or discounted service fees

BoardMeFirst and an additional 5kg with every baggage allowance purchase when travelling with Scoot Star Alliance Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold 50,000 miles Worldwide lounge access, including Star Alliance lounges (for Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia)

Extra baggage allowance

Priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling

Complimentary Forward Zone and Standard Seat selection in Economy Class Star Alliance Gold

Star Alliance Membership Benefits Star Alliance Status Benefits Star Alliance Silver Priority Reservations Waitlist

Priority Airport Standby Star Alliance Gold Priority Airport Check-in & Boarding

Priority Baggage Handling

Extra Baggage Allowance

Airport Lounge Access (1000 worldwide)

Gold Track Airport Security

SkyTeam – Best for Affordability and Quality

SkyTeam is another massive airline alliance featuring some big names like KLM, Delta Airlines, and Korean Air among others. When it comes to alliances, they are one of the newer kids on the block, but with 20 partner airlines that cover 1,088 destinations and 184 countries, they sure do pack a punch.

Earning miles on SkyTeam is akin to any other major alliance. Join one of the partner airlines’ frequent flyer programmes to earn or spend miles on any flight via a SkyTeam alliance partner.

SkyTeam Alliance Membership Benefits SkyTeam Alliance Status Benefits SkyTeam Elite Priority reservation wait list (when fares permit)

Preferred seating

Priority check-in counters

Priority boarding or at leisure

Extra baggage allowance SkyTeam Elite Plus Lounge Access

Guaranteed Reservations on Sold-out Flights

Priority Baggage Handling

Extra baggage allowance

Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Best for Business Class Travelling and Luxury Hotel Stays

Most of you are no stranger to Qatar Airways. The airline recently won Skytrax’s World’s Best Airlines award in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year, a feat other airlines have yet to meet. If you want the one of the best experiences the aviation industry has to offer, consider putting this rewards programme at the top of your list.

Their frequent flyer programme – Privilege Club – allows you to earn miles, or Avios, as they call it, which can be spent on flight upgrades, hotels and duty free shopping.

Like most airlines, Qatar Airways is also part of an airline alliance called Oneworld. Boasting membership from renowned airlines like British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas, the Oneworld alliance connects customers to 900 destinations in 170 territories. The Oneworld alliance also can let you unlock over 1,000 lounges and priority lanes, making your entire travel experience all the more comfortable.

Additionally, if you love traveling in style and do not mind spending some extra money for a truly luxurious experience, Qatar Airways has partnered with hotel changes like the Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, and the ever-so-famous Waldorf Astoria Hotels where customers can earn and spend Avios.

Privilege Club Membership Benefits Membership Tier Requirement Benefits Oneworld Status Burgundy None 100% mileage per family member on all flights eligible for earning Avios

100% mileage per family member on non-air partner transactions

Priority stand-by

Flexi awards

Shop & pay with Avios at Qatar Duty Free and Oryx Gallery None Silver 150 Qpoints 25% tier bonus on eligible flights by Qatar Airways

Priority check-in

Priority boarding

Preferred seats

15kg extra baggage allowance, or one piece (depending on your route)

Lounge access Ruby Gold 300 Qpoints 75% tier bonus on eligible flights by Qatar Airways

20kg extra baggage allowance, or one piece (depending on your route)

40 Qcredits to redeem for upgrades, excess baggage and much more

Al Maha Services ‘meet and assist’ gold service

Discount on online redemptions Sapphire Platinum 600 Qpoints 100% tier bonus on eligible flights by Qatar Airways

25kg extra baggage allowance, or two pieces (depending on your route)

60 Qcredits to redeem for upgrades, excess baggage and much more

No Avios expiry Emerald

Oneworld Membership Benefits Oneworld Membership Status Benefits Ruby Access to Business Class priority check-in

Access to preferred seating

Priority on waitlists and when on standby Sapphire Access to Business Class lounges

Priority boarding & baggage handling

Extra baggage allowance Emerald Fast track lane access

Access to First Class priority check-in

Access to First Class lounges

Emirates Skywards – Best for European Escapades

Last but certainly not least in this list of best rewards programmes comes Emirates with their Skywards Membership. Emirates has been long hailed as the largest airlines in the world, if not one of the best. With over 3,600 flights per week travelling to 81 different countries across six continents around the world, there will be no limit to where you can fly with Emirates.

Their rewards programme is also one of the best out there. For one, points gained is not per dollar spent, but by distance travelled. So, if you plan early and book smart you can receive cost savings on your flight without compromising on the miles you’re going to earn.

One stark con to flying with the Emirates rewards plan as compared to the others mentioned before is that Emirates is currently not part of an alliance. This means that their reach both in terms of flights, range of prices, and lounges does not extend very far.

Nevertheless, Emirates has stacked up their own set of strong business partnerships. For airlines they have partnered with Air Mauritius, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas, EasyJet and many more. This gives Emirates a range of flights and prices similar to other airlines in alliances.

Moreover, their hotel partners are rather hard to beat. These span from affordable options like Holiday Inn and Crown Hotels to luxurious retreats offered by St Regis and JW Marriott. They also share a relationship with Standard Chartered Singapore that allows customers to exchange 3.5 Card Rewards Points to 1 Mile.

Privilege Club Membership Benefits Membership Tier Requirement Benefits Blue None Book Emirates rewards with Skywards Miles online (including flights and upgrades)

Special member-only offers and travel packages by tier

Earn Miles and book rewards with global partners

Waitlist priority

Buy instant upgrades with Miles at check-in

Wi-Fi access Silver 25,000 Tier Miles or 25 Flights Complimentary seat selection

12kg Excess baggage allowances

25% Bonus Skywards Miles when flying Emirates

Priority check in and boarding

Complimentary lounge access

Check in at Business Class counters Gold 50,000 Tier Miles or 50 Flights Priority service through our Contact Centres

Guaranteed seats, even on fully-booked flights

16kg Excess baggage allowances

50% Bonus Skywards Miles when flying Emirates

Priority baggage delivery Platinum 150,000 Tier Miles ‘Last seat’ Classic Flex Plus reward* tickets

Gold Partner nomination

No Expiry of Skywards Miles

20kg Excess baggage allowances

75% Bonus Skywards Miles when flying Emirates

Best Credit Cards for Miles

One of the best ways to earn miles is through spending with a credit card. At first glance this may not seem very helpful but that is truly not the case. By spending on your daily expenses as you usually would, the miles slowly add up, giving you a free upgrade to business class before you know it.

Best Travel Insurance

Even though the place you may be visiting does not require you to have travel insurance, it is still a great idea.

While the coronavirus may seem like a chapter for the history books already, the possibility of contracting the virus is still there and travel insurance protects you from incurring sky-high medical bills overseas, especially in countries where treatment can be quite expensive.

FWD Travel Insurance: Best Promotion Right Now

Consider this if you are looking for a high value plan that can benefit you on any type of holiday

Etiqa Tiq Travel Insurance: Best for Budget Travellers

Consider this if you are choosing travel insurance based on affordability

HL Assurance: Best Global Travel Insurance

Consider this if you are looking to for cheap coverage for global destinations and hotel or rental car perks

Conclusion

As you plan your next long-awaited vacation (or two, or three), consider signing up for an airline rewards programme based on your long-term wants and needs. Depending on where you’re based, where you like to travel to, and how often you plan on travelling, some plans might be more worth it than others.

And while you are pondering on your next holiday retreat, be sure to sign up for a miles credit card to maximise your rewards, as well as travel insurance to give you the peace of mind you need when being whisked away to a splendid vacation.

