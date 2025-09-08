Bersatu’s public display of unity: Muhyiddin and Hamzah push back against rumours of rift

SHAH ALAM: Dispelling rumours of conflicts, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed his appreciation and gratitude to his deputy, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, for his outspoken support during the party’s annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday (Sep 7).

According to the latest report from NST, Hamzah, in his closing speech, proclaimed himself the “number one” advocate and champion of Muhyiddin. This message appears to contradict current rumours of dissonance between the two leaders.

“We are all friends, but of course, some people have all sorts of opinions or make claims that Hamzah and I are not on good terms,” Muhyiddin told reporters at a post-AGM press conference. “You all heard what he said, and I believe what he said.”

Muhyiddin’s comments come after weeks of speculation about a possible power struggle within Bersatu’s leadership. Hamzah’s public endorsement sends a strong signal of unity among the party’s leaders, at least for now.

Party crisis handled with “measured approach”

Discussing an unspecified incident from the previous day, Muhyiddin noted that the party responded with a “measured and sensible approach,” although he did not provide details about the issue.

“I’ve shared my disappointment; otherwise, it would seem like I have no feelings, but we don’t focus too much on it,” he said. “What happened has happened — it’s okay. What’s important is that there’s now a renewed commitment from everyone to make this party stronger.”

No reconciliation with GRS in Sabah

Muhyiddin also used the press conference to clarify Bersatu’s position in the upcoming Sabah state election, stating there would be no cooperation with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“Why? Because they betrayed us,” Muhyiddin stated plainly. “We won last time, and he was sworn in as chief minister because of us, but then they betrayed us. When someone betrays us, we will not work with them.”

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman mentioned that the coalition has other strategies and partners in mind, hinting at possible alignments with different Sabah-based parties.

“There are various options in Sabah. We’re still looking at the situation. Some matters remain unresolved, so we’ll wait for the right time,” he said.

Kiandee as CM? Too early to say

When asked whether PN’s Sabah chief, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, could be the coalition’s candidate for chief minister, Muhyiddin did not give a clear answer.

“It is possible, but we haven’t discussed it yet. When the time comes, we will make an announcement.”

As Bersatu works to stabilise itself ahead of important state elections, yesterday’s AGM and press conference mark a moment of strategic regrouping, emphasising party unity, reaffirming political principles, and preparing for future challenges in Sabah’s changing political landscape.