Ben Yeo’s har mee ramen stall opening delayed due to Phase 2’s dine-in ban

Singapore – Local celebrity Ben Yeo’s new har mee ramen stall’s opening has been delayed due to the strict no dine-in rules.

Back when the F&B industry was struggling, the star started three new business ventures.

Yeo and his partners from his first online venture, Singapore Chee Cheong Fun (SGCCF), had invested an approximate six-figure sum to start another two food stalls: izakaya-style food stall SG Umamami and Korean-fusion lok lok (unnamed at the moment) at a 400-seater canteen in an industrial building at Kallang.

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@sgcheecheongfun)Yeo also has a share in the canteen aka Playground, that transforms into a beer garden slash “speakeasy canteen” at night.

In an interview with 8days.sg, the star explained the Playground’s concept: “During lunch, it is just like any other canteen catering to the office crowd. But at night, it has a totally different vibe. There is a nice al fresco corner at the side of the canteen, which we decorated to look like a garden for customers to hang out.”

These three ventures were initially set to open their doors on June 1 but, unfortunately, the dine-in restrictions will be in force until Phase 2 (heightened alert) ends on June 13.

Yeo added that the official opening will depend on the Government’s next course of action. He is tentatively eyeing June 14. But he noted: “It seems like it won’t be happening. There are more Covid-19 clusters [popping up] each day.”

But he doesn’t seem to be worried. “I am confident in (sic) our Government and people that we can overcome this [crisis]. Also, it gives me more [time] to prepare myself before I welcome customers to my stalls.”

At the same time, it appears that SG Umami is making its way onto delivery platforms so they can start with takeaway and delivery services in case the current setting is extended.

“We will most likely start with pizza ’cos it delivers well, but I am not too keen for the rest of the food, unless the dine-in ban drags on for a few months, then really no choice. When you do delivery or takeaway, the food quality drops by 50 per cent. I am quite a perfectionist, so I am quite OCD when it comes to things like that. First impressions count,” Yeo said.

There will be different menus for lunch and dinner.

For SG Umami’s lunch menu, a particular dish you need to try is their fusion prawn noodles. Yeo describes it as a combination of tonkatsu ramen and our local-style har mee.

He explained that their food concept is based on Japanese-Western-local dishes, served with umami Japenese-local prawn noodle broth, sweet prawns and ramen – a new kind of fusion food.

On top of that, his restaurant will be cooking har mee style using tonkotsu broth – but the prawns will be served separately.

For half portions, prices are likely to start from S$5.90 onwards (to be confirmed).

SG Umami’s menu will also include Japanese rice bowls such as karaage don and salmon confit don too.

The stall turns into an izakaya by nightfall, selling small sharing dishes.

There will be 15 different tapas such as Tamago with Mentaiko Mayo, Teriyaki Unagi, Har Cheong Gai, and Mala Beef balls served in dim-sum style at S$2 to S$3 per plate.

For all pizza lovers, there will also be six to eight-inch thin crust pizzas in Hawaiian and seafood flavours. The pizzas will be served with SG Umami’s house-made flavoured mayo. (YUUUUM!!)

Yeo shared that they only intended to serve Japanese-Western cuisine but because of his love for local food, he decided to add a twist to their menu.

“We try to achieve the umami flavour with each dish, hence the name SG Umami. We also wanted to do something different, so we brought the izakaya to our stall. Our shopfront is designed to look like a Japanese izakaya and looks like a restaurant. It is quite [Instagram-worthy], so you can stand there and take pics if you want,” he said.

It’s unfortunate that none of us will be able to visit his eateries anytime soon but it’s definitely something to look forward to.

What do you think about our local star/entreprenuer’s upcoming food ventures? Share your thoughts with us today!

