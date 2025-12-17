Beijing slams Tokyo for ‘selective memory’ on Taiwan, accuses Japan of distorting 1972 diplomatic deal

Tensions flared this week between Beijing and Tokyo after China accused Japan of trying to “mislead the public” over Taiwan. The row erupted when Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, speaking in parliament on Monday, quoted selectively from a 1972 joint communique that laid the groundwork for diplomatic ties between Japan and mainland China.

China says Motegi skipped over crucial passages that reaffirm Beijing’s stance on Taiwan, raising doubts about Tokyo’s intentions in the long-running territorial dispute.

Historical documents fuel dispute

During the session, Motegi referenced clauses from both the 1943 Cairo Declaration and the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, highlighting Japan’s recognition of China’s position. But Beijing claims Tokyo conveniently ignored sections that explicitly state Taiwan and the Penghu Islands belong to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun slammed Japan for citing the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty, which Beijing does not recognise. “It’s an attempt to reopen the Taiwan question and interfere in China’s internal affairs,” Guo said, adding firmly, “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. How to resolve the Taiwan issue is entirely China’s business, and Japan has no right to interfere.”

Beijing demands clearer commitments from Tokyo

China has repeatedly called on Japan to restate the full language of the 1972 communique and other legal documents that clearly recognise Taiwan as part of China. While Motegi insisted Japan’s Taiwan policy aligns with the communique, he left out Beijing’s key assertion that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

Guo also urged Japan to “earnestly reflect on and correct its mistakes” and retract “erroneous remarks” by Japanese officials, signalling that the dispute over Taiwan remains a flashpoint in Sino-Japanese relations.