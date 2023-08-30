‘Behave in respectful manner’ — Tan Kin Lian tells supporters in wake of Ng Kok Song’s Clementi walkabout incident

SINGAPORE: The camp of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian appealed to his supporters to observe appropriate behaviour after news broke out of an incident during the walkabout of another presidential hopeful on Tuesday, Aug 29.

The following statement was posted on Mr Tan’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning (Aug 30): “Mr Tan Kin Lian has been informed of an unfortunate incident involving a disruption to another candidate’s walkabout and hopes no one is hurt by this. While we cannot confirm if the individual involved is a real TKL supporter, Tan Kin Lian would like to take this opportunity to request that all his supporters behave in a respectful manner to all candidates and members of the public.”

A man was caught on camera shouting Mr Tan’s name after he had shouted vulgarities and made threatening gestures while following former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, 75, at a walkabout at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre. The incident, which occurred around 7 p.m., may partly be viewed in the clip below.

The man eventually left the area but shouted Mr Tan Kin Lian’s name before doing so.

A police report was filed by a member of the public following the incident, with officers taking statements from members of the candidate’s team who witnessed the incident after Ng left the scene.

Following the incident, Mr Tan’s team disavowed the man’s actions. In a social media post, Mr Prabu Ramachandran, Mr Tan’s principal election agent, said that the individual who accosted Mr Ng was not a Tan Kin Lian campaign volunteer.

Fortunately, the candidate was not physically hurt during the incident, and his camp revealed that he will follow his walkabout schedule as planned on Aug 30, the campaign’s final day. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts