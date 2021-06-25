Entertainment Celebrity Because of panic disorder, Elena Kong did not talk about her divorce...

Because of panic disorder, Elena Kong did not talk about her divorce for years

I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to handle the intense pressure and scrutiny that would come with it, she said.

Elena Kong kept her marriage and divorce a secret. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — In 2018, Hong Kong actress suffered a backlash after the media discovered that had secretly gotten married and divorced. The actress has decided to clear the air after almost three years since the big reveal.

Kong’s former , Ng Kwan Cheung is actress Sandra Ng’s brother. The couple registered their marriage in Seattle back in 2006 but Kong claimed that she had “forgotten” that she was married. The 49-year-old said that she and Ng had been separated for “some time” before the reports were published in 2018.

Elena Kong did not go to the for the longest time because of panic . Picture: Instagram

Kong said she could not bring herself to talk about it to the press for the longest time because of her panic disorder, according to 8days.sg.

“I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to handle the intense pressure and scrutiny that would come with it,” she confessed. “I didn’t know if I would be able to deal with all the questions and probing that would come with the [divorce] announcement (…) which was why I kept it a secret for so long.”

She shared in a recent interview that rumours that a third party caused their divorce is completely false. Kong explained, “We were based in different cities for work. He was in Beijing and I was in Hongkong. It’s as simple as that.”

She continued, “I didn’t know what to say and who to talk to [about the split]. Some people think that divorce is triggered by one big incident, but that’s not always the case. It could be the little things that piled up over the years that make you wonder if you should continue living [together when you’re no longer happy].”

Born on Sep 20, 1971, Elena Kong May Yee is a Hong Kong actress, radio DJ, and presenter.

Kong started off her career in the entertainment industry as a model after being scouted and appeared in many commercials during the 1990s. She also starred in some of Andy Lau’s music videos. After joining Asia Television (ATV) in 1997, she landed her first lead role in the television drama Forrest Cat. She left ATV in 2008. In 2009, Elena joined Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB). /

