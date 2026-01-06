// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

BBQ stall complains that diners pack raw meat and seafood from buffet in takeout containers, says those caught will be ‘banned’

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A BBQ stall that offers a buffet service recently raised concerns on social media about diners who were spotted taking raw meat and seafood home in takeout containers. 

On Facebook, the food stall named Family Mookata claimed: “Recently, we have caught a few individuals engaging in such behaviour. After this post, we will be taking firm action against anyone found violating our rules.” They also declared that their buffet is strictly for dine-in consumption only and urged the public to respect their business. 

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 33-year-old owner of the food stall founded the business in 2020 and currently has four branches. There was a recent takeout incident that happened on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, when a mother brought her son and friends to dine there. 

The owner stated, “My supplier saw her taking the food away in a packing box when she was delivering it, so she called me. The supplier also saw the mother even ask her son to go home and get another box to pack the food.”

See also  Cigarette butt was found in a fish soup at Pasir Ris food court

In CCTV footage, it was seen that they had used two square boxes to take home at least half a kilogram of raw meat and about one kilogram of shellfish. Although the portion size of the ingredients was not that large, the owner still found the behaviour unacceptable. The owner explained that their profit margin is already low and that such situations will really affect their business. 

With this, they emphasised in their Facebook post that any customer who breaks their rules will be immediately banned from all their branches. 

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about the subject matter in the comments section of the post. One comment said, “Banning them won’t teach them a lesson because they might go to other places to eat. My suggestion is to charge them as ‘food waste,’ like S$10 per 100 g. Refuse to pay, call the police.” 

However, the owner admitted that reporting these incidents to the police would be ineffective because the nature of the offence was not serious enough to warrant prosecution. Also, food could not be recovered or reused. 

See also  Edwin Tong claims "the overwhelming majority of Singaporeans" want strong fake news laws

Another netizen remarked: “Omg… The price is already very cheap and affordable for people to come enjoy the buffet. Why on earth were such cheapskate people? Should really post them on social media.” 

More so, one more netizen suggested allowing diners to take it away but with an extra charge. “They have good virtue of not wasting food,” the comment concluded.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SUV bursts into flames and explodes early in the morning, waking residents and affecting nearby vehicles

SINGAPORE: An SUV caught fire and exploded late at...

Fresh batch of NMPs vows to challenge status quo on jobs, healthcare, and special needs support

SINGAPORE – As Singapore’s newest Nominated Members of Parliament...

Three Singaporeans caught littering in Johor under new anti-littering laws

JOHOR BARU: After new laws against littering came into...

The top 10 companies to work for in SG, according to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

SINGAPORE: Early last month, the inaugural Fortune 100 Best...

Business

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //