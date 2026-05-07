Australian YouTuber asks taxi drivers pick her meals on Singapore food tour

SINGAPORE: A content creator from Australia had the time of her life in Singapore when she had taxi uncles recommend places to eat around the city-state.

It wasn’t the first time for Amy Lyons, the woman behind the popular Blondie in China YouTube channel, to go on a food trip in Singapore, and judging from her delighted responses to the delicious meals she was served, it won’t be the last.

When she gets into cabs, Ms Lyons asks drivers to take her somewhere she would recommend to their relatives who may be visiting from out of town, where they can get something that the drivers themselves like to eat.

The first uncle recommended lor mee and chendol, urging her to find the longest queue for the most delicious lor mee, and dropped her off at Old Airport Road food centre and shopping mall.

Once there, she was recognised by an uncle who follows her channel. He and his buddies recommended Tiong Bahru Lor Mee, but it was closed. Ms Lyons was then treated by her new uncle friend to chendol, and they guided her to sit at table 188, “the best in the house.”

As 8 is a lucky number in Chinese, the uncles wished her luck every day.

She ended up loving the chendol with gula malaka, saying she wanted to eat it every day during her visit.

“This is why my soul keeps leading me back to Singapore. Nowhere else is food so easily a conduit for friendship,” she said.

The uncles then led her to try their favourite oyster omelette, which she also enjoyed greatly.

They also dropped her off at Roxy Centre, where she was set to try the katong laksa, also recommended by the first cabby.

The smell of the laksa was so good that she said she could spray it on her body like perfume. And yes, she loved it, surprised at how different it is from the laksa she’s had at home and in Malaysia.

Other items she tried on this trip were Generation Coffee Roasters and curry chicken noodles from Heng Kee at Hong Lim Centre, from an obliging cabby who admitted he’s not a food lover. Needless to say, she enjoyed both. She also had muffins from a store called Pretty Good Muffins, and recommended the chocolate pistachio, which she had with some Ben and Jerry’s vanilla ice cream.

On her final day in Singapore, she visited Adam Road Food Centre with local content creator Brenda (@wordweed), with whom she’s gone food tripping. before. Brenda took her for Malay and Indian mamak food, and they first had Indian rojak, but what really won Ms Lyons’ heart was a bowl of mee soto, which she pronounced a new favourite.

For her last stop, they headed to Azmi restaurant in Little India for some homemade chapattis and mutton keema.

“This is food that speaks to my soul,” Brenda told her. /TISG

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