Home News 'Auntie' brazenly steals another shopper’s bag in plain sight

‘Auntie’ brazenly steals another shopper’s bag in plain sight

The woman was captured on CCTV taking a bag that was already hanging on one of the racks of the shop

Photo: FB/ Complaint Singapore /Sarah Goh

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

One netizen, Sarah Goh, took to publicizing an alleged incident of theft online.

In videos and photos she shared, she claimed that an elderly woman took her shopping bag, which contained items she had just bought.

Posting CCTV footage of the entire incident on popular Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore’, Ms Goh turned to other netizens as to what she should do.

In the two clips she uploaded, each about 25 seconds long, a woman dressed in all-black can be seen walking past the shop. As she walks past, she sees a plastic bag hanging amongst the clothing, which she takes and opens, inspecting its contents.

- Advertisement -

The woman then takes the plastic bag with her, before turning back and pretending to browse through the clothes and then making her way off.

In a different angle of the CCTV, the woman can be seen taking a bag that was already hanging on one of the racks of the shop.

In the audio, voices that presumably belong to the shopkeepers can be heard, where they discuss the woman’s behaviour and debate as to whether she had a small child present with her.

Many netizens who commented on Ms Goh’s post said that the CCTV footage should be handed over to the police for them to find the woman. Others also added that TraceTogether data could be used to catch the woman as well.

Despite this advice, Ms Goh said in the comments section that she did not want to go to the police. Instead, she just wanted the woman to see the video online and to come forward. /TISG

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Govt confirms that police can use TraceTogether data for criminal investigations

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan confirmed on Monday (4 Jan) that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) can obtain TraceTogether data for criminal investigations, as it is empowered by the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) to obtain any data in Singapore. The Government...
View Post
Featured News

Parliamentary questions: Ex-WP politician appreciates clarification from Speaker

Singapore -- A former Workers’ Party (WP) politician has apologised after being corrected by the Speaker of Parliament regarding questions for the sitting on Monday (Jan 4). Mr Bernard Chen, the WP candidate in MacPherson SMC in the 2015 General Election, wrote...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper films herself bathing elderly man on TikTok, draws outrage online

Singapore – A TikTok video of a domestic helper filming herself as she gave an elderly man a bath has garnered backlash among the online community. On Saturday (Jan 2), Facebook user Amex Chew took to Singapore FDWs & Employers Support Group...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore