‘Auntie’ brazenly steals another shopper’s bag in plain sight

One netizen, Sarah Goh, took to publicizing an alleged incident of theft online.

In videos and photos she shared, she claimed that an elderly woman took her shopping bag, which contained items she had just bought.

Posting CCTV footage of the entire incident on popular Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore’, Ms Goh turned to other netizens as to what she should do.

In the two clips she uploaded, each about 25 seconds long, a woman dressed in all-black can be seen walking past the shop. As she walks past, she sees a plastic bag hanging amongst the clothing, which she takes and opens, inspecting its contents.

The woman then takes the plastic bag with her, before turning back and pretending to browse through the clothes and then making her way off.

In a different angle of the CCTV, the woman can be seen taking a bag that was already hanging on one of the racks of the shop.

In the audio, voices that presumably belong to the shopkeepers can be heard, where they discuss the woman’s behaviour and debate as to whether she had a small child present with her.

Many netizens who commented on Ms Goh’s post said that the CCTV footage should be handed over to the police for them to find the woman. Others also added that TraceTogether data could be used to catch the woman as well.

Despite this advice, Ms Goh said in the comments section that she did not want to go to the police. Instead, she just wanted the woman to see the video online and to come forward. /TISG