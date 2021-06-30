At last, a PAP leader expressed empathy for the lived experience of minorities: Cherian George

1. At last, a PAP leader expressed empathy for the lived experience of minorities, and asked the majority to be more sensitive: “So, it is important for the majority community in Singapore to do its part, and be sensitive to and conscious of the needs of minorities. This cuts across all aspects of daily life.

It matters to someone who faces discrimination when looking for a job. It matters when someone feels left out when everyone else in a group speaks in a language that not all can understand. It matters to potential tenants who learn that landlords do not prefer their race. It matters to our students, neighbours, co-workers and friends who have to deal with stereotypes about their race, or insensitive comments.” The most universal and everyday of racial exclusions is the use of Chinese in work and social settings, so it was especially significant that the minister mentioned this. (Today and ST dropped this from their news reports, while CNA paraphrased the quote, which is why I’ve reproduced it above.)