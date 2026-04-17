Arrest of Tiktoker from Malaysia for criticising Anwar sparks debate

MALAYSIA: The arrest of a female TikToker with a significant number of followers who criticised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is getting a lot of attention in Malaysia.

The woman, who goes by the name Jorjet Myla, has reportedly been detained and remanded for three days and is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, which is the act that Anwar and his coalition, the Pakatan Harapan, promised they would axe once they are in power.

Her arrest stirred controversy in Anwar’s party, the PKR, with at least a prominent MP criticising the government.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim urged the police to confirm whether they have arrested the woman for allegedly criticising Anwar Ibrahim. Reports also state she was not represented by a lawyer,

Hassan also called for the woman to be immediately released without condition. “There is no reason to detain her without strong reasons. The Sedition Act should be put on moratorium so it can be abolished,” he said.

Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, a lawyer who often represents political figures critical of the Madani administration, slammed the police for the arrest.

The police are yet to respond to queries from the local media on the incident.

According to local papers, the Seketul Jorjet Myla account (on TikTok) owner is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948. It is said she implied in a 3-minute and 14-second clip that, judging from recent developments, “it would be better for PMX to become an Opposition leader (once again)”.

PMX is the acronym given to Anwar, who is now the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

In one video, which is still accessible on the TikTok account, the owner said: “Before becoming Prime Minister, talking so loudly even pigs could fly? Now? (It is like) A broken washing machine spinner that doesn’t dry (clothes) properly.”

In another video, Myla reportedly criticised Anwar, accusing him of frequently blaming others for weaknesses amid what she described as poor performance. She also claimed Anwar is still acting like an opposition leader and suggested that the PKR president might be more comfortable outside government.

Her detention also sparked criticism from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its supporters.

PAS Muslimat Youth (Ameerah) chief Mardhiyyah Johari accused the government of suppressing freedom of speech.

PAS Information Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the detention contradicted Pakatan Harapan’s previous stance against the Sedition Act. He added that it could create an atmosphere of fear, warning that PH representatives may also face similar treatments in the future for their actions,