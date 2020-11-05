Ariel Lin reacts to those who mocked her ‘old-fashioned’ birthday cake

- Advertisement -

These days we are spoilt for choice on the type of birthday cake we want for a special occasion. It could be something personalised to our tastes, be it over-the-top or in the case of Taiwanese actress-singer Ariel Lin, something simple.

Lin turned 38 last Thursday (October 29). She shared photos on her social media account and wrote, “Thank you all for your blessings! May those who love me and those I love stay safe, healthy, and enjoy a happy life!”

However, there were some netizens raining on her parade, giving her a tough time over her choice of birthday cake. The cake was a simple one and resembled something you would get from a neighbourhood bakery in the ’90s. Lin’s cake also featured a question mark-shaped candle. The star was not bothered by the ‘age-shaming’ remarks either. She happily responded to her cake’s naysayers.

When someone sniped, “Isn’t the style of this cake a little dated?”, she replied, “I love retro styles!” She also proudly declared “Old-fashioned is king!” to another comment that said, “This cake is so old-fashioned”.

Then, when a fan said that it was also her birthday, Ariel continued the ‘joke’ by writing, “Happy birthday! Let me give you my retro cake! (Laughing emoji)”

Lin herself, on the other hand, was praised for her youthful beauty, but it looks like she wouldn’t really care if she were the one being age-shamed instead of her cake. When someone wrote, “You haven’t aged a bit”, she quipped, “It doesn’t matter even if I’ve aged!”

Born on October 29, 1982, Ariel Lin Yi-chen is a Taiwanese actress and singer. She rose to fame for her role as Yuan Xiangqin in the Taiwanese drama It Started with a Kiss (2005) and the Chinese fantasy drama The Little Fairy (2006). Lin won Best Actress at the 43rd and 47th Golden Bell Awards for her roles in They Kiss Again (2007) and In Time with You (2011) respectively.

