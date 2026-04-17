Are young Singaporeans pushing back on the fast-paced lifestyle? Mixed views emerge

SINGAPORE: A Reddit thread started an online discussion on whether millennials, Gen Z, and younger workers in Singapore want a better work-life balance in the country. The netizen who posted the question believes that Singapore has already hit the peak of efficiency, and whatever happens is just going down from there.

With this, other netizens shared their answers. One netizen claimed that it is unlikely, since the job market nowadays keeps everyone on the ‘chopping board’ and pushing back might put them on the retrenchment list.

Another commenter admitted that job-hugging is quite a thing in today’s generation and said, “There are more Singaporeans appreciating their job and working harder, based on my observations. Maybe because times are tougher, but it is good in a sense that I am seeing more local talent who can give foreigners a run for their money.”

A netizen also shared that some of his friends focused hard on working and earning money, but eventually wanted to reflect on that mindset. The comment claimed: “Younger people these days seem to realise excessive workload doesn’t help them get the quality of life.”

As per an observation, one commenter shared that the generations who tend to want work-life balance are between Gen Z and Gen X. The comment also stated that having a work-life balance is something that one should design on, given that the pace of one’s career and living their personal life is within an individual’s control.

“There’s no pushing back, just that typical life milestones like getting married, having kids, buying a house, moving out of parents’ house are happening later for many young people, or they’ve resigned to the fact that some of these milestones might not happen for them at all,” one more netizen declared.

As the thread goes on, young Singaporeans are trying their best to have a well-earned career and live their lives to the fullest. No matter what one’s view is, let us all hope for better days for each and every one.