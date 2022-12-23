Apple Hong is now officially a Singaporean!

SINGAPORE: Apple Hong, 44, a Malaysian-born Singaporean actress and singer, has finally undergone her citizenship ceremony – her final step to officially become a Singaporean.

In her Instagram, she posted photos and videos of the said memorable event.

“18th December 2022, a special day to remember to mark my new identity, new life journey,” Apple mentioned in her post caption.

The citizenship ceremony was attended by Joan Pereira, a Member of the Parliament, and was the one who gave and presented Apple her certificate. More so, it was organised by Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.

Apply included snippets on how the event day went – allowing her followers to get a glimpse of her experience that day. She filmed the foods that were prepared for the special event, and stalls for local snacks such as putu mayam and muah chee.

Furthermore, local artists including Michelle Chong, Paige Chua, Lee Teng, Belinda Lee, Hong Hui Fang, and Edmund Tay commented on her post and expressed their congratulations and excitement for Apple.

Other people also commented on her IG post regarding their opinions and insights.

User @whoistheac said that Apple looked like the one giving the certificate, while @wktanwilliam was confused and asked “But wasn’t Apple a Sgporean all this while? She was from?”

Apple Hong was a Mediacorp artist from 1999 to 2001, and appeared in shows such as Portrait of Home and The Little Nyonya.

In July 2022, she received her Singaporean pink identity card.

